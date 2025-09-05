T-Birds Support Springfield's Ride to Remember with Donation & Partnership

Published on September 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today their continued support of the annual Ride to Remember, contributing a donation of $2,500, hundreds of team hats for participants, and a specially designed custom Thunderbirds jersey honoring Aaron Pelletier, Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class, whose memory will be honored at this year's event. The Ride to Remember takes place tomorrow, Saturday, September 6, bringing together riders from across the region to honor and remember fallen police officers and firefighters.

"The Thunderbirds are truly honored to once again join together in support of Springfield's Ride to Remember in 2025," said Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "This event speaks to the values that mean so much to us as an organization - honoring service, remembering sacrifice, and standing with our Western Mass community. It's a privilege to stand alongside the families, participants, and first responders who give this tradition its heart and meaning."

Now in its 14th year, the Ride to Remember unites hundreds of cyclists as they ride from Springfield to Hartford. Proceeds from the event support the families of fallen officers and firefighters and ensure their legacy is carried forward.

The Thunderbirds' contribution is part of the team's longstanding commitment to community impact. Alongside their donation and custom jersey, the Thunderbirds will continue to engage in initiatives that support local organizations and causes that strengthen Western Massachusetts.

Community members are encouraged to come out tomorrow to cheer on the riders and learn more about the Ride to Remember here, and to follow the Thunderbirds' community initiatives at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.







American Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.