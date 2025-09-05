Belleville Sens 2025-26 Preseason Games to Benefit BGHF

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are making their 2025-26 preseason schedule mean a little bit more to the community, as the club announces today, a partnership with the Belleville General Hospital Foundation to help make a push to raise the final $500,000 needed for critical improvements and upgrades at the BGH Fracture Clinic.

The Senators will welcome the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) and Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) for a three-game preseason series at CAA Arena, with the following schedule:

Friday, October 3, 2025 - Belleville vs Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Toronto vs Laval - 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 5, 2026 - Belleville vs Toronto - 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for all three games will be sold for $12 each, with $5 from each ticket going directly to the BGHF's Fracture Clinic Campaign.

Additionally, fans who donate $125 or more to the campaign before October 13, 2025, will receive a pair of tickets to a regular season Belleville Sens home game.

"We're ecstatic to team up with BGHF and throw our support behind a critical facility at Belleville General Hospital to improve access to care for patients across the region," said Belleville Senators Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "Along with raising some much-needed funds for the fracture clinic, having fans join in to support this campaign will also help to add more atmosphere and energy inside the rink during these preseason contests."

"The Belleville Senators have always been an incredible community partner, and this new collaboration shows the power of working together for local healthcare," said BGHF Executive Director Steve Cook. "Every ticket sold, and every dollar raised brings us one step closer to ensuring our Fracture Clinic can provide the space, accessibility, and care our patients deserve."

Preseason tickets will be on sale Monday, September 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, and can be purchased anytime via Ticketmaster, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre.

Fans can make their donations via the BGHF website. You can also keep an eye on your mailbox in the next week or so for a package from the foundation, which will include a letter from Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell, more information on the campaign, and a donation form.







