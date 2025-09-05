Amerks Individual Game Tickets for 2025-26 Regular Season on Sale Now

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that individual game tickets are on sale now for all 2025-56 regular season home games at The Blue Cross Arena.

Single-game tickets for Rochester's 70th American Hockey League campaign, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, start at just $10. As part of a dynamic pricing structure, ticket prices vary game to game and range from $10-$45 depending on seating location and game date. Ticket prices will increase slightly as game date approaches, so Amerks fans are encouraged to buy in advance and save.

Returning again for this coming season is the Value Zone, offering $10 tickets for all 36 Amerks home games exclusively in sections 227 and 203. This offer is available online only.

Single-Game Ticket Pricing Breakdown

2025-26 Pricing A Games B Games C Games

Section Starting Price Starting Price Starting Price

100 Center Glass $45 $43 $39

100 End Glass $42 $40 $36

100 Center Ice $35 $33 $29

100 Attack Zone $32 $30 $26

200 Center Ice $31 $29 $25

100 Value Zone $25 $23 $21

200 Corner Zone $23 $21 $19

100 End Zone $22 $20 $18

200 End Zone $21 $19 $17

Value Zone $10 $10 $10

Amerks 2025-26 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $19 per game, are also on sale and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. Additionally, Amerks Flex Packs, consisting of either 16 or eight vouchers that can be used for any regular-season home game in any denomination, can be purchased for Best Available seating in designated areas.

Season Ticket Pricing Breakdown

Section Full Season (36 Games) Price Per Seat Game Half Season (18 Games) Price Per Seat Game

100 Center Glass $41 Not available in half-season memberships.

100 End Glass $37 Not available in half-season memberships.

100 Center Ice $28 $30

100 Attack Zone $24 $27

200 Center Ice $23 $26

100 Value Zone $21 $24

200 Corner Zone $20 $23

100 End Zone $21 $24

200 End Zone $19 $21

For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to become a member today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships. Individual game tickets for the 2025-65 season can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com or by phone by calling 585-454-5335.

Rochester opens its historic 70th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 10 when they host the Toronto Marlies at The Blue Cross Arena.







