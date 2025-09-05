San Jose Barracuda Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today their preseason schedule for the 2025-26 season.

2025-26 Barracuda Preseason Schedule:

- Game #1: Sat., Oct. 4 - San Jose Barracuda at Bakersfield Condors - 4 p.m. (Dignity Health Arena)

- Game #2: Sun., Oct. 5 - Bakersfield Condors at San Jose Barracuda - 4 p.m. (Tech CU Arena)

Barracuda voice Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) will have the call for all exhibition action at SJBarracuda.com/listen, and via the Sharks+SAP Center App (AHL TV will not be available during the preseason).







