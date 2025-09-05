San Jose Barracuda Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule
Published on September 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today their preseason schedule for the 2025-26 season.
2025-26 Barracuda Preseason Schedule:
- Game #1: Sat., Oct. 4 - San Jose Barracuda at Bakersfield Condors - 4 p.m. (Dignity Health Arena)
- Game #2: Sun., Oct. 5 - Bakersfield Condors at San Jose Barracuda - 4 p.m. (Tech CU Arena)
Barracuda voice Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen) will have the call for all exhibition action at SJBarracuda.com/listen, and via the Sharks+SAP Center App (AHL TV will not be available during the preseason).
American Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2025
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule
- American Hockey League, San Jose Barracuda Announce 2025-26 Schedule
- San Jose Barracuda's Poturalski Named Les Cunningham Award Winner as AHL's MVP
- Barracuda Sign Two-Time National Champion Goaltender Matt Davis
- Barracuda's Poturalski Wins John B. Sollenberger Trophy as AHL's Leading Point-Getter