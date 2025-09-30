Opening Weekend Set for October 17 & 18

Hockey returns to Bojangles Coliseum with Opening Weekend on Oct. 17 and 18!

To celebrate, the Checkers are offering fans a package that includes a ticket to either game on Oct. 17 or Oct. 18 and a special-edition shirt that features the stripe pattern of the team's newly unveiled primary jerseys, all starting at just $55!

Things kick off with Opening Night presented by Novant Health on Oct. 17 with puck drop for the game against the Iowa Wild coming at 7 p.m. and the Connector doors opening 90 minutes prior to that.

The first fans through the door on Opening Night will receive a replica Eastern Conference Champions banner courtesy of Novant Health, while supplies last.

Oct. 18 is also My First Checkers Game, for which fans can get $5 kids tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Other promotions for Saturday's game include College Night presented by Hendrick Acura - featuring discounted Gold and Attack level seats with a vaild college email address - and a Teacher & School Employee Discount.







