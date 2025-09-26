Checkers Announce Initial 2025-26 Training Camp Roster

Published on September 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers today announced the initial roster for their 2025-26 training camp, presented by Courtyard Marriott Charlotte City Center.

The full list is attached and features 10 forwards, nine defensemen and one goalie. The roster will be updated as the Florida Panthers continue to trim their training camp roster.

The schedule for the first week of the Checkers' training camp is listed below. The schedule is subject to change and the specific on-ice times are TBD. If you are interested in covering a practice please reach out to Nick Niedzielski using the info below this release for more information.

- Monday, Sep. 29: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail

- Tuesday, Sep. 30: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail

- Wednesday, Oct. 1: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail

- Thursday, Oct. 2: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail

- Friday, Oct. 3: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail

NO. POS GOALTENDERS CONTRACT L/R HT. WT. HOMETOWN DOB 24-25 Team(s) DRAFTED

33 G SIMPSON, Michael AHL L 6'1 198 London, ON 2/9/03 Belleville (AHL), Orlando (ECHL)

NO. POS DEFENSEMEN CONTRACT L/R HT. WT. HOMETOWN DOB 24-25 Team(s) DRAFTED

8 D VANDE SOMPEL, Mitch AHL L 5'10 190 London, ON 2/11/97 Charlotte (AHL) NYI, 3RD (82ND), 2015

11 D POWELL, Eamon AHL R 5'11 172 Marcellus, NY 5/10/02 Charlotte (AHL)/Boston College (NCAA) TBL, 4TH (116TH), 2020

22 D CESANA, Dennis AHL R 5'9 188 North Providence, RI 4/4/98 Charlotte (AHL), Savannah (ECHL)

44 D PEHRSON, Keaton PTO R 6'2 196 Lakeville, MN 12/10/98 Savannah (ECHL)

45 D SUDA, Michael PTO L 6'1 187 Cheektowoga, NY 7/3/02 Savannah (ECHL)/Cornell (NCAA)

46 D WAUGH, Phip PTO L 6'4 220 McLean, VA 1/10/00 Wilkes-Barre (AHL)/Wheeling (ECHL)

47 D YOON, Bryan PTO R 5'11 178 Parker, CO 1/27/98 Colorado (AHL)/Utah (ECHL)

D KRYGIER, Cole PTO L 6'3 195 Orlando, FL 5/5/00 Ontario (AHL) FLA, 7TH (201ST), 2018

D WELINSKI, Andy PTO R 6'1 200 Duluth, MN 4/27/93 Utica (AHL)/Frankfurt (DEL) ANA, 3RD (83RD), 2011

NO. POS FORWARDS CONTRACT L/R HT. WT. HOMETOWN DOB 24-25 Team(s) DRAFTED

7 F MASTROSIMONE, Robert AHL L 5'10 165 Bay Shore, NY 1/24/01 Toronto (AHL) DET, 2ND (54TH), 2019

16 F ZABANEH, Nicholas AHL L 5'11 185 Toronto, ON 3/27/01 Charlotte (AHL)/Savannah (ECHL)

21 F WALCOTT, Daniel PTO L 6'0 178 Ile-Perrot, PQ 2/19/94 Syracuse (AHL) NYR, 5TH (140TH), 2014

26 F PINHO, Brian AHL R 6'1 190 North Andover, MA 5/11/95 Bridgeport (AHL) NYI, 6TH (174TH), 2013

37 F HUGHES, Riley AHL R 6'2 194 Westwood, MA 6/27/00 Charlotte (AHL)/Savannah (ECHL) NYR, 7TH (216TH), 2018

39 F GABER, Riese AHL R 5'8 165 Gilbert Plains, MB 10/10/99 Charlotte (AHL)/Savannah (ECHL)

41 F BRODZINSKI, Bryce PTO R 6'0 197 Blaine, MN 8/9/00 Greenville (ECHL), Norfolk (ECHL) PHI, 7TH (196TH), 2019

43 F RUSSELL, Mitchell PTO R 6'0 195 Peterborough, ON 3/6/01 San Jose (AHL)/Wichita (ECHL)

48 F TELLIER, Cristophe AHL L 6'0 180 Sherbrooke, QC 5/3/00 Savannah (ECHL)/Northeastern (NCAA)

F LOPINA, Josh PTO R 6'2 199 Chicago, IL 2/16/01 San Diego (AHL) ANA, 4TH (98TH), 2021







American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.