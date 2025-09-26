Silver Knights Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule
Published on September 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights will open their 2025 Training Camp this Monday, September 29, at America First Center in Henderson.
All practice sessions will be open to the public, and players and staff will be available for interviews with the media following each on-ice session.
The training camp roster will be announced on Monday morning prior to the first on-ice session.
Training camp will conclude with two preseason exhibition games against the Tucson Roadrunners, both played at Lee's Family Forum, on Saturday and Sunday.
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2025 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Monday, Sep. 29 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sep. 30 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 1 - No on-ice session scheduled
Thursday, Oct. 2 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 3 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 4 - Preseason game vs Tucson - 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 5 - Preseason game vs Tucson - 2:00 p.m.
Tickets for the Silver Knights' preseason games against the Tucson Roadrunners on October 4 and 5 are on sale now at hendersonsilverknights.com.
American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025
- Moose Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Silver Knights Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Phantoms Announce Training Camp Roster - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors 365 Meet the Team Mixer Coming Up - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolves Broadcasts Return to WPWR-TV for 2025-26 Season - Chicago Wolves
- Checkers Announce Initial 2025-26 Training Camp Roster - Charlotte Checkers
- Help Reward Deserving Students with the Condors Adopt-A-School Program Presented by Valley Strong Credit Union - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Broadcaster Don Stevens to Retire Following 2025-26 Season - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule
- Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Television Broadcast Plans
- Silver Knights Sign Forward Devon Paliani
- Silver Knights Re-Sign Goaltender Jordan Papirny
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Single-Game Ticket On-Sale