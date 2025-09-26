Silver Knights Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights will open their 2025 Training Camp this Monday, September 29, at America First Center in Henderson.

All practice sessions will be open to the public, and players and staff will be available for interviews with the media following each on-ice session.

The training camp roster will be announced on Monday morning prior to the first on-ice session.

Training camp will conclude with two preseason exhibition games against the Tucson Roadrunners, both played at Lee's Family Forum, on Saturday and Sunday.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2025 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, Sep. 29 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sep. 30 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 1 - No on-ice session scheduled

Thursday, Oct. 2 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 3 - 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4 - Preseason game vs Tucson - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 5 - Preseason game vs Tucson - 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Silver Knights' preseason games against the Tucson Roadrunners on October 4 and 5 are on sale now at hendersonsilverknights.com.







