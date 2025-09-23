Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Television Broadcast Plans

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced their television broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 regular season. The Silver Knights and Scripps Sports will partner for a third consecutive season, televising 12 games on The Spot-Vegas 34, the broadcast home of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Spot-Vegas 34 can be found through Cox Cable on channel 34, on DIRECTV on channel 34, or over-the-air on channel 34.1.

"Our partnership with Scripps Sports has been outstanding for our organization," said Gabe Mirabelli, Foley Entertainment Group's Chief Business Officer for Minor League Sports. "Our fans love being able to watch the Golden Knights, and the future of the Golden Knights, all in one place. Our partners at Scripps have allowed us to offer our television audience one of the best viewing experiences in the American Hockey League, and we're thrilled to continue that."

This will be the third season in which The Spot-Vegas 34 airs 12 Silver Knights games. Brian McCormack returns for his sixth season as the play-by-play broadcaster for Silver Knights hockey, joined by Golden Knights broadcast talent like Darren Eliot, Daren Millard, and Jeff Sharples.

"The Spot-Vegas 34 has become the go-to home for hockey in Las Vegas, and we're proud to be bringing fans every moment of the action for a third season," said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. "From puck drop to the final horn, our focus is on delivering the best coverage for Valley fans, with a broadcast team that really connects with this passionate, homegrown fanbase."

This season's broadcast schedule includes several prominent theme and promotional games, including Star Wars Knight, Lucky Launch, Military Appreciation Knight, and Lunar New Year. The Spot-34 will air the Silver Knights Home Opener against the defending Calder Cup champion Abbotsford Canucks on October 10.

2025-26 HSK TELEVISION SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change. All times PT.

October

Friday, Oct. 10 vs. ABB at 7pm - Opening Knight, presented by Lee's Discount Liquor

Friday, Oct. 24 vs. SD at 7pm

November

Friday, Nov. 21 vs MIL at 7 p.m.

December

Tuesday, Dec. 16 vs SD at 7 p.m. - Lucky Launch

Sunday, Dec. 28 vs CV at 5 p.m.

January

Saturday, Jan. 3 vs COL at 6 p.m. - Military Appreciation Knight, presented by SMI

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs TUC at 6 p.m.

February

Saturday, Feb. 7 vs CV at 6 p.m. - Henderson Winter Games, presented by Sam & Ash

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs ABB at 6 p.m. - Lunar New Year

March

Saturday, Mar. 21 vs TEX at 6 p.m. - Star Wars Knight

April

Friday, Apr. 10 vs SJ at 7 p.m. - Wrestling Knight, presented by SMI

Tuesday, Apr. 14 vs BAK at 7 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Knight, presented by Toyota







