Moose to Host 2025 Blue & White Intrasquad Game at Steinbach's Southeast Events Centre

Published on September 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team will hold the Blue & White Intrasquad Game at Steinbach's Southeast Event Centre on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. CT.

Tickets for the Blue & White Game range from $3.50-$6 for youth and $6-$16 for adults. Proceeds from the game support Steinbach and Area Animal Rescue. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.steinbachpistons.ca.

The complete roster for the Blue & White Game will be announced ahead of the event on Oct. 5. The full 2025 Training Camp Schedule will be released Thursday, Sept. 24.

The new Southeast Event Centre celebrated its grand opening in August. The 112,000 square-foot facility includes two ice surfaces, a gymnasium, full service restaurant and more. The main arena is home to the MJHL's Steinbach Pistons and seats 2,400 fans when configured for hockey.

The Moose open their 2025-26 schedule on home ice Friday, Oct. 10 against the Laval Rocket at 7p.m. CT. Tickets for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

