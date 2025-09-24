A Look Ahead to Comets Training Camp

Published on September 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets have announced that training camp for the 2025-26 season will begin next week, with an on-ice session on Monday, September 29th at 10:30 AM. Players are set to arrive prior to September 29th which will be used for medical protocol as well as an optional player skate.

The projected training camp schedule, which is subject to change, also includes two preseason games. The Comets will host the Syracuse Crunch at the Adirondack Bank Center on Thursday, October 2nd at 7 PM, and will play the Crunch the following night at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, NY on October 3rd at 7:05 PM. The training camp roster will be announced soon.

Head Coach Ryan Parent, along with assistant coaches and players, will be available to the media following each practice. Tickets to the preseason game on October 2nd as well as Opening Night on October 10th are still available and can be purchased at www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

Projected Training Camp Schedule:

Monday, September 29th - Practice 10:30 AM-12 PM

Tuesday, September 30th - Practice 10:30 AM-12 PM

Wednesday, October 1st - Practice 10:30 AM-12 PM

Thursday, October 2nd - Preseason Game vs. Syracuse 7 PM

Friday, October 3rd - Preseason Game @ Syracuse (Binghamton) 7:05 PM

Saturday, October 4th - Practice 11 AM-12 PM







American Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.