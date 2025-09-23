Syracuse Crunch Announce Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Published on September 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced four people for induction into the Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The Class of 2025 will enshrine George McPhee, Zenon Konopka, Mike Angelidis and Gabriel Dumont.

McPhee played an integral role in bringing professional hockey back to Syracuse. It was his support and partnership that allowed Crunch owner Howard Dolgon to earn the bid for an AHL franchise in the Salt City. While serving as the vice president and director of hockey operations for the Vancouver Canucks, McPhee agreed to be the Crunch's first-ever affiliate and moved the Canucks' AHL team from Hamilton, Ontario to Syracuse beginning with the Crunch's inaugural 1994-95 season. He served as the team's general manager from 1994 to 1997.

Following his tenure with the Crunch, McPhee was named general manager of the Washington Capitals in 1997, a position he held until 2014. He served one season as the alternate governor, vice president and special advisor to the general manager for the New York Islanders before being named Vegas Golden Knights general manager in 2016. After a successful inaugural season in 2017-18, McPhee was honored as NHL General Manager of the Year. He continues to serve as the president of hockey operations for the organization, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in 2023.

Konopka played for the Crunch during the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons. As captain during the 2007-08 campaign, Konopka led the Crunch to the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs after a 20-0-0-3 record in the club's final 23 regular season games. Known for his tough, blue-collar play, Konopka was one of the most beloved and capable captains in Crunch history. During his two seasons with Syracuse, Konopka accumulated 264 penalty minutes to go along with 33 goals and 42 assists in 82 career games.

During his professional career that spanned from 2002 to 2015, Konopka skated in 346 career NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning. He signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Syracuse Crunch on April 1, 2017.

Angelidis served as captain during all four seasons with the Crunch from 2012 to 2016. As one of the most respected captains in franchise history, Angelidis was a leader both on and off the ice. He was the driving force for the team's Change for Change program, a fundraising initiative that was created during the 2014-15 season that aims to raise money for pediatric cancer research and help improve the odds for patients with cancer. He was the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Syracuse community during the 2015-16 season. On the ice, Angelidis tallied 50 goals and 60 assists along with 532 penalty minutes, the seventh most all-time in Crunch history, during his four seasons in Syracuse. He was also named captain of the Eastern Conference when Syracuse hosted the 2016 AHL All-Star Classic.

During his playing career from 2006 to 2018, Angelidis skated in 14 career NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording two goals and 22 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 681 regular season AHL games and 66 Calder Cup Playoffs games with the Albany River Rats, Norfolk Admirals, Crunch and Stockton Heat, tallying 280 points (133g, 147a) and 24 points (6g, 18a), respectively. He claimed the Calder Cup Championship with the Admirals in 2012.

Dumont announced his retirement from professional hockey on June 19 after playing seven seasons with the Crunch. He was the longest-serving captain in Crunch history, serving as captain during the 2018-19 season and again from 2021 to 2025. He is tied for the franchise lead in Calder Cup Playoffs games played (41), fifth in both all-time scoring (210) and all-time goals (90) and tied for sixth in regular season Crunch games played (290). Dumont also holds the franchise record with 20 game-winning goals, is one of only three players in Crunch history to score a series-clinching goal in overtime (2017 NDSF vs. St. John's) and is one of only four players in Crunch history to record a Calder Cup Playoffs hat trick (2018 NDSF vs. Rochester). He is a two-time AHL All-Star making his first appearance in 2013 before being named a playing captain for the Eastern Conference in 2023.

During his 16-season career, Dumont played in 90 career NHL games with Montreal, Tampa Bay, Ottawa and Minnesota, collecting four goals and nine points to go along with 48 penalty minutes. The centerman also skated in 747 career AHL games, tied for 60th in the league, with Hamilton, St. John's, Syracuse and Iowa earning 459 points (202g, 257a).

The induction of the Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will take place during a ceremony at the Upstate Medical University Arena during the 2025-26 season. The inductees will also be honored during a pregame ceremony. The date will be announced soon.

The Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame was created to honor and celebrate individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to hockey in Syracuse. The Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame is housed on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Inaugural Class of the Syracuse Hockey Hall of Fame was inducted on Nov. 23, 2024 and included Scott Walker, Howard Dolgon, Ed Kochian, Alan Taylor and Brian Elwell.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







