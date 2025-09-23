Belleville Sens Release 2025-26 Promotional and Theme Game Schedule

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators begin the new American Hockey League season in under a month, and the club is excited to announce its 2025-26 promotional and theme game schedule.

The Senators will host more than a dozen games this season that include special themes or promotions, many of which will benefit community groups right here in the Bay of Quinte Region. The Belleville Sens promo and theme games may also include specialty jerseys presented by Mackay Insurance, exclusive fan giveaways, in-arena activations, and more.

"Our promotional schedule release is always one of the most exciting steps in the lead-up to the new season," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "As we continue to aim to provide a top-tier environment and atmosphere on game nights, these promotions will help to add another level to that fan experience. We can't wait to bring back some of the longtime favourite promotions that our fans have become used to taking part in and show off some new and unique ideas!"

This year's games include fan-favourite staples like Hockey Fights Cancer, Military Appreciation, and the annual Teddy Bear Toss, plus some exciting new initiatives:

Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Home Opener (vs Toronto Marlies)

The Belleville Sens kick off our ninth season in the Quinte Region with the Home Opener against the rival Toronto Marlies. Fans will be able to meet their favourite players during the pre-game red carpet arrivals, noisemaker giveaway for the first 3,000 fans, and plenty of other fun around the arena. Doors will be opening 90 minutes early ahead of the game, so fans can be in their seats for the opening ceremonies and player introductions!

Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Bay of Quinte Night (vs Hartford Wolf Pack)

Celebrate all that makes the Bay of Quinte the best place to live, work and play. With the support of the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board, the Sens will welcome the newly-named '40 under 40' and celebrate their outstanding community contributions. We'll also host a local vendors' market around the arena concourse, and fans can learn more about some of their favourite Belleville Sens' players' top local spots to spend their time!

Saturday, November 29, 2025 & Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend (vs Providence Bruins)

Hockey Fights Cancer returns for another season, and the Senators are expanding the program over two games to maximize the community impact. Furthering our partnership with the Belleville General Hospital Foundation, in support of the regional cancer clinic at BGH, the Senators will spend the weekend raising money and awareness for cancer research. The Sens will wear specialty warm-up jerseys for both games presented by Mackay Insurance, which will be auctioned off following the weekend, and we'll celebrate those who have and still are in the fight against cancer. CAA Arena will also be decked out in lavender, from rink boards and beyond, throughout the weekend!

Friday, December 5, 2025 - Community Heroes Night (vs Cleveland Monsters)

Help to recognize the people who sacrifice their time (and regularly their personal safety) and who dedicate their lives to making the Bay of Quinte a better place to live. Our Community Heroes Night will feature tributes to local first responders and volunteers, plenty of local fundraising initiatives and more! Ã¯Â»Â¿

Saturday, December 13, 2025 & Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Holiday Celebration Weekend (vs Laval Rocket)

Kick off the festive season with some of your favourite holiday traditions all wrapped up into one exciting weekend against a divisional rival! The weekend starts with the annual Gleaners Food Drive and the Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, then Belly hosts a Kids Holiday Party with a post-game skate with the team on Sunday! Plus, fans can get visits from Santa, sing along to their favourite festive tunes and learn about some of their favourite players' most cherished holiday memories all weekend long!

Saturday, January 3, 2026 - Women in Sports Night (vs Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Once again, the Senators will showcase the efforts and accomplishments of women in sports this season on the annual Women in Sports Night. Teaming up with the Belleville Bearcats and their annual New Year's Classic Tournament, the Senators will host the yearly pregame speaker's panel featuring influential women from across the sports landscape. The club will also invite special guests to join in on the broadcast, as well as an in-arena PA announcer and an in-game host for the night. For the first time on Women in Sports Night, the Sens will also wear special warm-up jerseys presented by Mackay Insurance, which will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds from the jersey auction and in-game fundraising that night will all be directed towards the Bearcats and their girls' hockey development programming.

Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Indigenous Communities Night (vs Toronto Marlies)

The Senators have always been proud of their connection to the nearby Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and will once again celebrate that relationship, and the rich traditions and culture of all Indigenous communities. As part of the evening, the Senators will wear Indigenous-inspired jerseys presented by Mackay Insurance, which will be auctioned off after the game. Join us for powerful performances and more celebrations that honour the heritage and history of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Saturday, February 7, 2026 - BelleVegas Night (vs Syracuse Crunch)

Paying homage to one of the city's more playful monikers, BelleVegas Night bring a casino-related spin to the game night experience! Fans can expect plenty of unique in-game activations as well, with more to be announced in the lead-up to the game.

Monday, February 16, 2026 - 613 Country Celebration (vs Hershey Bears)

From the Bay of Quinte to the National Capital Region, the road to the NHL for developing Senators runs through 613 Country. With our 10th season in Belleville just a year away, the AHL Senators will spend the Family Day holiday looking back on some of the key graduates and major milestones that have helped to add to the Bay of Quinte's hockey history, while providing the next wave of stars to their NHL counterparts. Keep an eye out for some news on special guests and more information on our 613 Country Celebration throughout the season!

Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Military Appreciation Night (vs Utica Comets)

The Senators are proud to continue celebrating the deep and longstanding connection between the club and members of the Canadian Armed Forces on Military Appreciation Night. With Canada's largest air force base as a neighbour, the Sens Hero of the Game program has recognized the vital role of 8-Wing at home and abroad since 2017. Shifting from November to a later March spot in the schedule, our Military Appreciation Night will feature a game-worn specialty jersey presented by Mackay Insurance, which will be auctioned off following the game in support of the Trenton Military Family Resource Centre. The MFRC will also be on-site for the night's Chuck-A-Puck, with more military-themed activations around the rink.

Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Belleville Bulls Tribute Night (vs Manitoba Moose)

Another popular promo is back for 2025-26, as the Belleville Sens will again trade the 'black and red' for the 'black and gold', on Belleville Bulls Tribute Night! Along with a game-worn specialty jersey presented by Mackay Insurance, to be auctioned off in support of Belleville Minor Hockey, the Senators will welcome back alumni and share more memories of the former Ontario Hockey League club. And take part in an intermission Chuck-A-Puck, and other fundraisers, in support of the Belleville Minor Hockey Association!

Friday, April 17, 2026 - Fan Appreciation Night (vs Syracuse Crunch)

Send off the regular season in style at Fan Appreciation Night! It's a last chance to meet your favourite players on the red carpet and snag a season-ending deal at the locker room merch store, as we say thank you to those who have supported us all season! It's also the last chance to see the guys in action before the Calder Cup Playoffs get going!

Full details of what's happening at the rink on each of those nights are still to come, with the full Belleville Senators 2025-26 schedule available here.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







