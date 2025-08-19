Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Single-Game Ticket On-Sale

Published on August 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are now on-sale. The Silver Knights schedule features 36 regular season home games, 13 of which will be Theme Knights. All home games will be played at Lee's Family Forum. The team also shared today that eight home games will feature exclusive giveaways, which are listed below.

The schedule includes contests against all nine Pacific Division opponents - the Canucks, the Bakersfield Condors, the Calgary Wranglers, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Colorado Eagles, the Ontario Reign, the San Diego Gulls, the San Jose Barracuda, and the Tucson Roadrunners. As they did in 2024-25, the Silver Knights will again face off with the Texas Stars and the Milwaukee Admirals from the Central Division.

SILVER KNIGHTS 2025-26 HOME GAME SCHEDULE

All games and giveaways are subject to change.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 10 vs. ABB - Opening Knight presented by Lee's Discount Liquor

Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. ABB - Harold's Hat Giveaway

A bucket hat inspired by our very own Town Crier, Harold! (First 2,500 fans)

Friday, Oct. 24 vs. SD

Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. SD - Knightmare on Ice presented by Travel Nevada

Wednesday, Oct. 29 vs. ONT

NOVEMBER

Wednesday, Nov. 5 vs. SD

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. CGY - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada

Sunday, Nov. 16 vs. CGY - Youth Hockey Jersey Giveaway

Available in youth sizes S - XL, while supplies last (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Friday, Nov. 21 vs. MIL

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. MIL - Wands & Wizards Knight presented by M Resort

DECEMBER

Friday, Dec. 5 vs. BAK

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. BAK

Tuesday, Dec. 16 vs. SD - Lucky Launch

Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. CV - Kid's Pajama Pants Giveaway

School's out and we're throwing a PJ Party! Get to the game early to claim your pair of exclusive HSK pajama pants. (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Tuesday, Dec. 30 vs. ONT

JANUARY

Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. COL - Military Appreciation Knight

Sunday, Jan. 4 vs. COL - Knight Bites Bowl Set

A custom HSK cereal bowl and spoon set to enjoy back-to-school snacks in style! (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. TUC

Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. TUC - Backyard Battle Set

Get ready for backyard fun with this Knights Street Hockey Set! It includes two street hockey sticks and two street hockey balls. (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. BAK

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 6 vs. CV

Saturday, Feb. 7 vs. CV - Henderson Winter Games

Friday, Feb. 20 vs. ABB

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. ABB - Lunar New Year Knight

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. COL

MARCH

Sunday, Mar. 1 vs. COL - Jurassic Knight // Lucky Squish Giveaway

This collectible plush is the perfect companion for your little Knights! (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Wednesday, Mar. 4 vs. CV

Sunday, Mar. 8 vs. ONT - Lucky's Loot Wallet

Store your loot like a Knight with this HSK wallet! (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Saturday, Mar. 21 vs. TEX - Star Wars Knight

Sunday, Mar. 22 vs. TEX - Kid's Beach Towel

Show your House Henderson pride this summer with an exclusive Silver Knights beach towel. (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)

Wednesday, Mar. 25 vs. ONT

APRIL

Friday, Apr. 3 vs. TUC

Saturday, Apr. 4 vs. TUC - Donate Life Knight presented by Nevada Donor Network

Friday, Apr. 10 vs. SJ - Wrestling Knight

Saturday, Apr. 11 vs. SJ

Tuesday, Apr. 14 vs. BAK - Fan Appreciation Knight presented by Toyota







American Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.