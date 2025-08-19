Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Single-Game Ticket On-Sale
Published on August 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are now on-sale. The Silver Knights schedule features 36 regular season home games, 13 of which will be Theme Knights. All home games will be played at Lee's Family Forum. The team also shared today that eight home games will feature exclusive giveaways, which are listed below.
The schedule includes contests against all nine Pacific Division opponents - the Canucks, the Bakersfield Condors, the Calgary Wranglers, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Colorado Eagles, the Ontario Reign, the San Diego Gulls, the San Jose Barracuda, and the Tucson Roadrunners. As they did in 2024-25, the Silver Knights will again face off with the Texas Stars and the Milwaukee Admirals from the Central Division.
SILVER KNIGHTS 2025-26 HOME GAME SCHEDULE
All games and giveaways are subject to change.
OCTOBER
Friday, Oct. 10 vs. ABB - Opening Knight presented by Lee's Discount Liquor
Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. ABB - Harold's Hat Giveaway
A bucket hat inspired by our very own Town Crier, Harold! (First 2,500 fans)
Friday, Oct. 24 vs. SD
Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. SD - Knightmare on Ice presented by Travel Nevada
Wednesday, Oct. 29 vs. ONT
NOVEMBER
Wednesday, Nov. 5 vs. SD
Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. CGY - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada
Sunday, Nov. 16 vs. CGY - Youth Hockey Jersey Giveaway
Available in youth sizes S - XL, while supplies last (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Friday, Nov. 21 vs. MIL
Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. MIL - Wands & Wizards Knight presented by M Resort
DECEMBER
Friday, Dec. 5 vs. BAK
Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. BAK
Tuesday, Dec. 16 vs. SD - Lucky Launch
Sunday, Dec. 28 vs. CV - Kid's Pajama Pants Giveaway
School's out and we're throwing a PJ Party! Get to the game early to claim your pair of exclusive HSK pajama pants. (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Tuesday, Dec. 30 vs. ONT
JANUARY
Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. COL - Military Appreciation Knight
Sunday, Jan. 4 vs. COL - Knight Bites Bowl Set
A custom HSK cereal bowl and spoon set to enjoy back-to-school snacks in style! (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. TUC
Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. TUC - Backyard Battle Set
Get ready for backyard fun with this Knights Street Hockey Set! It includes two street hockey sticks and two street hockey balls. (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. BAK
FEBRUARY
Friday, Feb. 6 vs. CV
Saturday, Feb. 7 vs. CV - Henderson Winter Games
Friday, Feb. 20 vs. ABB
Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. ABB - Lunar New Year Knight
Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. COL
MARCH
Sunday, Mar. 1 vs. COL - Jurassic Knight // Lucky Squish Giveaway
This collectible plush is the perfect companion for your little Knights! (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Wednesday, Mar. 4 vs. CV
Sunday, Mar. 8 vs. ONT - Lucky's Loot Wallet
Store your loot like a Knight with this HSK wallet! (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Saturday, Mar. 21 vs. TEX - Star Wars Knight
Sunday, Mar. 22 vs. TEX - Kid's Beach Towel
Show your House Henderson pride this summer with an exclusive Silver Knights beach towel. (First 1,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under)
Wednesday, Mar. 25 vs. ONT
APRIL
Friday, Apr. 3 vs. TUC
Saturday, Apr. 4 vs. TUC - Donate Life Knight presented by Nevada Donor Network
Friday, Apr. 10 vs. SJ - Wrestling Knight
Saturday, Apr. 11 vs. SJ
Tuesday, Apr. 14 vs. BAK - Fan Appreciation Knight presented by Toyota
American Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2025
- Cleveland Monsters Unveil New Website & Mobile App Presented by University Hospitals - Cleveland Monsters
- Phantoms Sign Carter Berger - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Single-Game Ticket On-Sale - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Single-Game Ticket On-Sale
- Silver Knights Re-Sign Defenseman Artur Cholach
- Silver Knights Re-Sign Defenseman Lucas Johansen
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Theme Knight Schedule
- Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule