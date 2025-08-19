Cleveland Monsters Unveil New Website & Mobile App Presented by University Hospitals

Published on August 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited to announce a new partnership with Eden Creative that will provide fans with an updated website and mobile app presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute ahead of the 2025-26 season. The team's updated website is live and fans will need to update their current Cleveland Monsters app or download for free at the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

"After extensive time and research, we are proud to partner with Eden Creative to offer a cohesive and fan-friendly Monsters website and mobile app alongside University Hospitals," said Monsters Senior Director of Communications & Community Impact Nicole Del Villano. "The new platforms are built with the fans in mind, especially the American Hockey League fandom, providing an easy way to stay connected with real-time Monsters player updates, youth hockey events, community programming and more."

The new website will provide the latest team news including an updated roster page that will allow fans to track when their favorite Monsters players are called up to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the latest player stats and real-time updated AHL standings. A refreshed schedule page will be a one-stop shop for promotional nights, broadcasting information, results and tickets as well as a location to print a schedule or download it. Fans will be able to have quick access to live games broadcasted on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, AHLTV on FloHockey, Fox Sports 1350 The Gambler and more. Additionally, all season long fans will have quick, easy access to ticketing plans, community information, youth hockey events, the Center Ice Team Shop, Rocket Arena information and the latest videos.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Cleveland Monsters on their new mobile app and website," said Eden Creative Partner Zach Grantham. "These upgrades give fans an even stronger connection to the team they love, from easier access to tickets to staying up to date with all things Monsters. The organization's trust and collaboration has been incredible, and we're excited for what's ahead."

The Monsters Mobile App will provide fans with a convenient centralized location for all team news seamlessly incorporating the information from the website while showcasing an easy access Game Center. The Game Center will feature live scoring updates and quick links for fans to be able to tune into radio or TV broadcasts right from their phone. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for all home games at Rocket Arena through the app along with gear from Center Ice and community auctions on DASH. The Monsters Mobile App will also serve as a handy game-day companion with parking information, policies, protocols and more of what to expect when stepping into Rocket Arena.







