Phantoms Sign Carter Berger

Published on August 19, 2025

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed defenseman Carter Berger to a one-year, two-way AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Berger, 24, comes to Lehigh Valley following his first professional season in the Hartford Wolf Pack organization.

The six-foot left-handed native of North Vancouver, British Columbia appeared in 67 games with the ECHL's Bloomington Bison last season where he led the team's defensemen with eight goals while also racking up 15 assists to finish fifth on the team in scoring with 33 points.

He played in one game for Hartford, making his AHL debut on February 19 against Springfield.

Originally a fourth-round selection (#106 overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Berger played three seasons of college hockey at UConn before transferring to Western Michigan University for his final two seasons of eligibility, where he played alongside Alex Bump in 2023-24.

He played 156 games across five NCAA seasons scoring 13 goals with 57 assists for 70 points.







