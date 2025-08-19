Moose Hire Bob Nardella as Assistant Coach

Published on August 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team hired Bob Nardella as assistant coach under head coach Mark Morrison.

Nardella began his coaching career in 2012-13 when he joined the Chicago Wolves as a skills coach. The Melrose Park, Ill. native took on assistant coaching duties with the Wolves in 2014-15 and served in that capacity until 2022-23, raising the Calder Cup in 2022. Nardella was elevated to the head coach position in 2023-24.

Prior to coaching, Nardella enjoyed an extensive playing career including seven seasons with the Wolves in the AHL and IHL while totalling 298 points (59G, 239A) in 476 games. The defenceman captured two IHL Turner Cup Championships (1998 and 2000), as well as a Calder Cup Championship (2002). Nardella's playing career also included stops in Italy and Germany, while suiting up for Italy at the Winter Olympic Games in 1998 and 2006.

Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 Manitoba Moose season are available now. For more information on the benefits of becoming a Member, or to purchase a membership, visit moosehockey.com.

The 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule is here! Sync the new schedule to your calendar today.







American Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.