Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Hudson Fasching to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract for the 2025-26 Season

Published on August 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Hudson Fasching to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 National Hockey League season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

"Hudson Fasching is a hard-working, responsible winger with size who plays with a great deal of energy," said Waddell. "His high character, experience and versatility strengthens our organizational depth up front and we're happy to welcome him to the Blue Jackets."

Fasching, 30, has recorded 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points with 30 penalty minutes, 167 hits and 179 shots on goal in 175 career games with the New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres since making his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season. He was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth-round, 118th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft.

The native of Apple Valley, Minnesota collected 2-2-4, six penalty minutes and 51 shots on goal in 43 appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25. He set single-season career highs in goals, points, shots on goal and games played in 2022-23 with 10-9-19 and 61 shots in 49 outings with New York and collected a career high in assists the following campaign with 4-10-14 in 45 appearances with the club in 2023-24.

The 6-3, 209-pound winger has added 78-84-162, 105 PIM and 577 shots on goal in 308 career AHL games with the Bridgeport Islanders, Tucson Roadrunners and Rochester Americans over nine AHL campaigns from 2016-25. He collected 1-1-2 in seven outings with Bridgeport in 2024-25.

Fasching played three seasons of college hockey at the University of Minnesota from 2013-16, finishing with 46-48-94 and 62 PIM in 115 contests. He has represented the United States at several international tournaments, including the 2016 IIHF World Championships, 2014 and 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships as well as 2013 IIHF U18 World Championships (silver medal).







American Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.