San Diego Gulls Announce Preseason Game at Ontario October 3
Published on August 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the following addition to the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2025 preseason schedule:
- Sunday, Oct. 5 - San Diego at Ontario, 3 p.m. PT at Toyota Arena.
