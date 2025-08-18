Iowa Wild Announces 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Published on August 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced new promotional nights and the return of popular giveaways with the organization's 2025-26 promotional schedule.

Iowa's Opening Night, presented by Kwik Star, is Oct. 11 against the Chicago Wolves. The first 1,500 fans will receive a 2025-26 Iowa Wild magnet schedule presented by Hicklin Garage Doors and KXnO.

Giveaways include a kids color-your-own hat courtesy of Capital Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and STAR 102.5 (Oct. 12 vs. Rockford), a packable trick-or-treat bag presented by 98.3 The Vibe (Nov. 1 vs. Tucson), a School Day workbook (Nov. 6 vs. Chicago), an Iowa Aeros hat presented by KXnO (Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte), a youth jersey courtesy of Olson's Body & Paint and Nash FM 97.3 (Dec. 7 vs. Manitoba), a Samuel Hlavaj bobblehead presented by 93.3 KIOA (Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids), a knit scarf (Jan. 30 vs. Milwaukee Admirals), an LED pink light-up rally towel courtesy of KXnO (Feb. 14 vs. Springfield), a bobblehead presented by The ALS Association and 95 KGGO (Mar. 20 vs. Ontario), a kids bank courtesy of Marine Credit Union (Mar. 21 vs. Ontario), a youth jersey presented by JP Party Rentals and LAZER 103.3 (Mar. 29 vs. Rockford), an Iowa Speedway hat courtesy of Iowa Speedway and 95 KGGO (Apr. 3 vs. Rockford), and a team photo presented by Affinity Credit Union, WM, and KXnO (Apr. 18 vs. Manitoba).

Themed games include Kids Opening Night (Oct. 12 vs. Rockford), Hockeyween (Nov. 1 vs. Tucson), Pucks 'N Paws (Nov. 2 vs. Tucson), School Day (Nov. 6 vs. Chicago), Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 9 vs. Rockford), Veterans Appreciation Night (Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 6 vs. Manitoba), Kids Takeover Day (Dec. 7 vs. Manitoba), Winter Wonderland (Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids), Dollar Dog Night (Dec. 30 vs. Texas), New Year's Eve Bash (Dec. 31 vs. Texas), Local Heroes Night (Jan. 16 vs. Toronto), Throwback Threads Night (Jan. 30 vs. Milwaukee), Women in Sports Night (Feb. 13 vs. Springfield), Pink in the Rink (Feb. 14 vs. Springfield), ALS Awareness Night (Mar. 20 vs. Ontario), Crash's Birthday (Mar. 29 vs. Rockford), Racing Night (Apr. 3 vs. Rockford), and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 18 vs. Manitoba).

The Wild will wear specialty jerseys for three contests in Des Moines this season. Each game will feature a postgame jersey auction:

* Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte (benefitting Mid-Iowa Council, Scouting America) * Feb. 14 vs. Springfield (beneficiary to be announced) * Mar. 20 vs. Ontario (benefitting The ALS Association)

Nightly Specials

Game Day Promotion 1 Promotion 2 Presenting Sponsor(s)

Tuesday TWOsday Menu - $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn (ends at conclusion of first intermission) 96.9 The Bull

Wednesday Winning Wednesday 93.3 KIOA

Friday $2 Beer (ends at conclusion of first period) Fireball Friday Special Fireball & 100.3 The Bus

Saturday 2-for-1 Confluence Beers (ends at puck drop) Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Confluence Brewing Company and Coca-Cola

Sunday Postgame Skate Central Iowa Figure Skating & STAR 102.5

The lineup for the Coca-Cola Local Concert Series will be announced at a later date.

Theme Nights

Date and Opponent Theme Presenting Sponsor Participating Sponsor

Oct. 11 vs. Chicago Opening Night Kwik Star

Oct. 12 vs. Rockford Kids Opening Night Capital Orthopaedics

Nov. 1 vs. Tucson Hockeyween

Nov. 2 vs. Tucson Pucks 'N Paws

Nov. 6 vs. Chicago School Day Science Center of Iowa

WM

Nov. 9 vs. Rockford Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte Veterans Appreciation Night

Dec. 6 vs. Manitoba Teddy Bear Toss Grinnell Mutual

Dec. 7 vs. Manitoba Kids Takeover Day Olson's Body and Paint

Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids Winter Wonderland

Dec. 30 vs. Texas Dollar Dog Night Star 102.5

Dec. 31 vs. Texas New Year's Eve Bash Greater Des Moines Partnership

Jan. 16 vs. Toronto Local Heroes Night

Jan. 30 vs. Milwaukee Throwback Threads Night

Feb. 13 vs. Springfield Women in Sports Night Capital Orthopaedics

Feb. 14 vs. Springfield Pink in the Rink

Mar. 20 vs. Ontario ALS Awareness Night The ALS Association

Mar. 29 vs. Rockford Crash's Birthday JP Party Rentals

Apr. 3 vs. Rockford Racing Night Iowa Speedway

Apr. 18 vs. Manitoba Fan Appreciation Night Affinity Credit Union WM

Giveaways (all for the first 1,500 fans unless otherwise noted)

Date and Opponent Item Presenting Sponsor(s) Participating Sponsor(s)

Oct. 11 vs. Chicago Magnet Schedule Hicklin Garage Doors KXnO

Oct. 12 vs. Rockford Kids Color-Your-Own Hat Capital Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine STAR 102.5

Nov. 1 vs. Tucson Packable Trick-Or-Treat Bag 98.3 The Vibe

Nov. 6 vs. Chicago School Day Workbook* Science Center of Iowa

WM

STAR 102.5

Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte Iowa Aeros Hat KXnO

Dec. 7 vs. Manitoba Iowa Wild Youth Jersey** Olson's Body & Paint Nash FM 97.3

Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids Samuel Hlavaj Bobblehead 93.3 KIOA

Jan. 30 vs. Milwaukee Knit Scarf

Feb. 14 vs. Springfield LED Pink Light-Up Rally Towel KXnO

Mar. 20 vs. Ontario Bobblehead The ALS Association 95 KGGO

Mar. 21 vs. Ontario Kids Bank** Marine Credit Union

Mar. 29 vs. Rockford Iowa Wild Youth Jersey** JP Party Rentals LAZER 103.3

Apr. 3 vs. Rockford Iowa Speedway Hat Iowa Speedway 95 KGGO

Apr. 18 vs. Manitoba Team Photo Affinity Credit Union WM

KXnO

* All students

** First 1,500 kids 12 and under

Jersey Auctions

Date and Opponent Jersey Benefiting

Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte Veterans Appreciation Night Mid-Iowa Council, Scouting America

Feb. 14 vs. Springfield Pink In The Rink To Be Announced

Mar. 20 vs. Ontario To Be Announced The ALS Association

All dates, giveaways, and promotions are subject to change. For more information, visit iowawild.com or call 515-564-8700. All Wild 365 Membership plans are currently available, purchase today by going to  www.iowawild.com/wild-365 . 

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.