Iowa Wild Announces 2025-26 Promotional Schedule
Published on August 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced new promotional nights and the return of popular giveaways with the organization's 2025-26 promotional schedule.
Iowa's Opening Night, presented by Kwik Star, is Oct. 11 against the Chicago Wolves. The first 1,500 fans will receive a 2025-26 Iowa Wild magnet schedule presented by Hicklin Garage Doors and KXnO.
Giveaways include a kids color-your-own hat courtesy of Capital Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and STAR 102.5 (Oct. 12 vs. Rockford), a packable trick-or-treat bag presented by 98.3 The Vibe (Nov. 1 vs. Tucson), a School Day workbook (Nov. 6 vs. Chicago), an Iowa Aeros hat presented by KXnO (Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte), a youth jersey courtesy of Olson's Body & Paint and Nash FM 97.3 (Dec. 7 vs. Manitoba), a Samuel Hlavaj bobblehead presented by 93.3 KIOA (Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids), a knit scarf (Jan. 30 vs. Milwaukee Admirals), an LED pink light-up rally towel courtesy of KXnO (Feb. 14 vs. Springfield), a bobblehead presented by The ALS Association and 95 KGGO (Mar. 20 vs. Ontario), a kids bank courtesy of Marine Credit Union (Mar. 21 vs. Ontario), a youth jersey presented by JP Party Rentals and LAZER 103.3 (Mar. 29 vs. Rockford), an Iowa Speedway hat courtesy of Iowa Speedway and 95 KGGO (Apr. 3 vs. Rockford), and a team photo presented by Affinity Credit Union, WM, and KXnO (Apr. 18 vs. Manitoba).
Themed games include Kids Opening Night (Oct. 12 vs. Rockford), Hockeyween (Nov. 1 vs. Tucson), Pucks 'N Paws (Nov. 2 vs. Tucson), School Day (Nov. 6 vs. Chicago), Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 9 vs. Rockford), Veterans Appreciation Night (Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 6 vs. Manitoba), Kids Takeover Day (Dec. 7 vs. Manitoba), Winter Wonderland (Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids), Dollar Dog Night (Dec. 30 vs. Texas), New Year's Eve Bash (Dec. 31 vs. Texas), Local Heroes Night (Jan. 16 vs. Toronto), Throwback Threads Night (Jan. 30 vs. Milwaukee), Women in Sports Night (Feb. 13 vs. Springfield), Pink in the Rink (Feb. 14 vs. Springfield), ALS Awareness Night (Mar. 20 vs. Ontario), Crash's Birthday (Mar. 29 vs. Rockford), Racing Night (Apr. 3 vs. Rockford), and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 18 vs. Manitoba).
The Wild will wear specialty jerseys for three contests in Des Moines this season. Each game will feature a postgame jersey auction:
* Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte (benefitting Mid-Iowa Council, Scouting America) * Feb. 14 vs. Springfield (beneficiary to be announced) * Mar. 20 vs. Ontario (benefitting The ALS Association)
Nightly Specials
Game Day Promotion 1 Promotion 2 Presenting Sponsor(s)
Tuesday TWOsday Menu - $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn (ends at conclusion of first intermission) 96.9 The Bull
Wednesday Winning Wednesday 93.3 KIOA
Friday $2 Beer (ends at conclusion of first period) Fireball Friday Special Fireball & 100.3 The Bus
Saturday 2-for-1 Confluence Beers (ends at puck drop) Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Confluence Brewing Company and Coca-Cola
Sunday Postgame Skate Central Iowa Figure Skating & STAR 102.5
The lineup for the Coca-Cola Local Concert Series will be announced at a later date.
Theme Nights
Date and Opponent Theme Presenting Sponsor Participating Sponsor
Oct. 11 vs. Chicago Opening Night Kwik Star
Oct. 12 vs. Rockford Kids Opening Night Capital Orthopaedics
Nov. 1 vs. Tucson Hockeyween
Nov. 2 vs. Tucson Pucks 'N Paws
Nov. 6 vs. Chicago School Day Science Center of Iowa
WM
Nov. 9 vs. Rockford Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte Veterans Appreciation Night
Dec. 6 vs. Manitoba Teddy Bear Toss Grinnell Mutual
Dec. 7 vs. Manitoba Kids Takeover Day Olson's Body and Paint
Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids Winter Wonderland
Dec. 30 vs. Texas Dollar Dog Night Star 102.5
Dec. 31 vs. Texas New Year's Eve Bash Greater Des Moines Partnership
Jan. 16 vs. Toronto Local Heroes Night
Jan. 30 vs. Milwaukee Throwback Threads Night
Feb. 13 vs. Springfield Women in Sports Night Capital Orthopaedics
Feb. 14 vs. Springfield Pink in the Rink
Mar. 20 vs. Ontario ALS Awareness Night The ALS Association
Mar. 29 vs. Rockford Crash's Birthday JP Party Rentals
Apr. 3 vs. Rockford Racing Night Iowa Speedway
Apr. 18 vs. Manitoba Fan Appreciation Night Affinity Credit Union WM
Giveaways (all for the first 1,500 fans unless otherwise noted)
Date and Opponent Item Presenting Sponsor(s) Participating Sponsor(s)
Oct. 11 vs. Chicago Magnet Schedule Hicklin Garage Doors KXnO
Oct. 12 vs. Rockford Kids Color-Your-Own Hat Capital Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine STAR 102.5
Nov. 1 vs. Tucson Packable Trick-Or-Treat Bag 98.3 The Vibe
Nov. 6 vs. Chicago School Day Workbook* Science Center of Iowa
WM
STAR 102.5
Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte Iowa Aeros Hat KXnO
Dec. 7 vs. Manitoba Iowa Wild Youth Jersey** Olson's Body & Paint Nash FM 97.3
Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids Samuel Hlavaj Bobblehead 93.3 KIOA
Jan. 30 vs. Milwaukee Knit Scarf
Feb. 14 vs. Springfield LED Pink Light-Up Rally Towel KXnO
Mar. 20 vs. Ontario Bobblehead The ALS Association 95 KGGO
Mar. 21 vs. Ontario Kids Bank** Marine Credit Union
Mar. 29 vs. Rockford Iowa Wild Youth Jersey** JP Party Rentals LAZER 103.3
Apr. 3 vs. Rockford Iowa Speedway Hat Iowa Speedway 95 KGGO
Apr. 18 vs. Manitoba Team Photo Affinity Credit Union WM
KXnO
* All students
** First 1,500 kids 12 and under
Jersey Auctions
Date and Opponent Jersey Benefiting
Nov. 15 vs. Charlotte Veterans Appreciation Night Mid-Iowa Council, Scouting America
Feb. 14 vs. Springfield Pink In The Rink To Be Announced
Mar. 20 vs. Ontario To Be Announced The ALS Association
All dates, giveaways, and promotions are subject to change. For more information, visit iowawild.com or call 515-564-8700. All Wild 365 Membership plans are currently available, purchase today by going to www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .
All dates, giveaways, and promotions are subject to change. For more information, visit iowawild.com or call 515-564-8700.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey.
