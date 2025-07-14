Iowa Wild Signs Forwards Elliot Desnoyers and Matthew Sop to AHL Contracts

July 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forwards Elliot Desnoyers (one-year, one-way) and Matthew Sop (one-year, two-way) AHL contracts.

Desnoyers, 23 (1/21/2002) recorded 19 points (5-15=19), 27 penalty minutes (PIM), and a minus- 3 rating in 59 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and added an assist, four PIM, and a minus- 1 rating in four postseason contests in 2024-25. He totaled 85 points (34-51...), 66 PIM, and a minus-8 rating across 187 games and three seasons with Lehigh Valley from 2022-2025. The 5- foot-11, 183-pound native of Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round (135th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft and skated in four NHL games with Philadelphia in 2022-23.

Prior to his professional career, Desnoyers registered 203 points (86-117 3), 89 PIM, and a plus- 54 rating in 220 QMJHL games with the Moncton Wildcats (2018-20) and Halifax Mooseheads (2020-22). He also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he recorded one assist in seven games.

Sop, 22 (2/4/2003), posted 11 points (4-7=11), 8 PIM, and a plus-7 rating in 24 games with the Iowa Wild in 2024-25. He also recorded 32 points (13-19=32), 16 PIM, and a plus-3 rating in 29 games with the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL in 2024-25.

Prior to his professional career, Sop recorded 90 points (43-47=90), 59 PIM and a plus-19 rating in 67 games with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL during the 2023-24 season. He also added six points (3-3=6), 8 PIM, and a minus-6 rating in 10 playoff games with Kitchener. Following the

2023-24 campaign, Sop earned the Leo Lalonde Trophy as the OHL's Overage Player of the Year.

The 6-foot, 183-pound Kitchener, Ontario native totaled 169 points (76-93=169), 107 PIM, and a plus-25 rating across 203 games with the Rangers from 2019-24.

