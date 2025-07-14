Comets Sign Ryan Wheeler to AHL Contract

Utica, NY. - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Ryan Wheeler to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Wheeler, 27, spent most of last season with the Adirondack Thunder, but made his AHL debut in Utica. He played in 62 games for the Thunder, tallying 9 goals and 17 assists. In 2024-25 he was honored with the team's Unsung Hero Award for his versatility and leadership throughout the season.

The Lancaster, New York native has appeared in 201 career ECHL games, totaling 20 goals and 40 assists. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 190-pound blueliner played four seasons at the University of Connecticut (Hockey East), appearing in 108 NCAA Division I games.

