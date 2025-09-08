Utica University Nexus Center Partners with NHL to Grow Hockey in Utica

Utica, NY - Youth hockey in Utica has taken another big step forward with Utica University Nexus Center linking up with the NHL to launch a brand new Learn to Play hockey program this fall.

"We are proud to partner with the NHL to be a pilot program for this incredible learn to skate initiative. Getting children involved in hockey can make a massive impact on their lives as athletes and as people, and we are lucky to use the Utica University Nexus Center and Adirondack Bank Center to grow the game every day," said Robert Esche, Owner and President of the Utica Comets.

The Nexus Center and Jr. Comets will offer a fall and winter session, representing one of five pilot locations as part of Learn to Play. The program was created by the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) to encourage the growth of youth hockey and to add more families to the hockey community. Learn to Play has reached over 100,000 participants and has increased youth hockey participation by 35% over the last decade.

The program's fall semester begins on October 6th with sessions every Monday and Wednesday from 5-6 PM at Utica University Nexus Center. The sessions will be led by USA Hockey certified coaches along with Jr. Comets players.

The cost for new players is $395 for the semester which includes brand new equipment for each player to keep. The cost per semester for returning players is $250. Interested families can sign up and learn more Learn to Play/Learn to Skate - Utica Jr Comets.

Program Summary:

Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 PM at Utica University Nexus Center

Fall session starts October 6th and ends December 17th

Winter session starts January 5th and ends March 11th

Includes brand new equipment

Geared towards children ages 5-9 who are new to hockey

Sessions led by USA Hockey certified coaches

Limited spots to ensure personalized attention

Register at jrcomets.hockeyshift.com/learn-to-play







