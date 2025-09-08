Flyers Announce Rookie Series Roster

Published on September 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced their roster for the 2025 Rookie Series at PPL Center as well as their schedule for their Rookie Camp, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Young prospects from the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers will square off at PPL Center this Friday at 7:05 p.m. with a rematch on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. The Flyers' Rookie Camp begins this Thursday at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J.

This is the fourth season for the Flyers and Rangers to meet in the preseason Rookie Series at PPL Center. Tickets for the annual event are available at PPLCenter.com

The Flyers roster includes 24 total players with 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. Ten of those young prospects also played for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season. Several others are expected to join the Phantoms this October in their professional rookie season.

The weekend will mark the debut of highly regarded 2025 first-rounder Jack Nesbitt of the OHL Windsor Spitfires. He is one of three first-rounders on the Flyers along with Jett Luchanko and Oliver Bonk who are both making encore appearances at the Rookie Series.

There are also three skaters who played for the Flyers last season including Luchanko as well as Karsen Dorwart and Devin Kaplan who both signed with Philadelphia in March following the conclusion of their collegiate seasons.

Alex Bump is coming off an NCAA Championship with Western Michigan last year and quickly elicited praise after immediately making the jump to the professional ranks with the Phantoms. Denver Barkey won a Memorial Cup with the London Knights alongside teammate Oliver Bonk. Four members of the 2025 Draft class are making their debuts including Jack Nesbitt, Matthew Gard, Nathan Quinn and Luke Vlooswyk.

Last year, all the hype at the Rookie Series was directed towards Matvei Michkov who donned a Flyers jersey for the first time while also scoring his first goal paving the way for the sensational 19-year-old in a terrific rookie season.

Flyers Rookie Series Roster

FORWARDS

52 Denver Barkey

68 Sawyer Boulton

20 Alex Bump

23 Karsen Dorwart

86 Matthew Gard

78 Jacob Gaucher

92 Alexis Gendron

29 Nikita Grebenkin

12 Devin Kaplan 2022

17 Jett Luchanko 2024

73 Jack Nesbitt 2025

62 Nathan Quinn 2025

85 Tucker Robertson

56 Samu Tuomaala

DEFENSEMEN

59 Oliver Bonk

42 Spencer Gill

41 Hunter McDonald

53 Austin Moline

60 Andre Mondoux

96 Ty Murchison

75 Ethan Samson

67 Luke Vlooswyk

GOALTENDERS

64 Carson Bjarnason

34 Joey Costanzo

