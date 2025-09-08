Flyers Announce Rookie Series Roster
Published on September 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced their roster for the 2025 Rookie Series at PPL Center as well as their schedule for their Rookie Camp, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.
Young prospects from the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers will square off at PPL Center this Friday at 7:05 p.m. with a rematch on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. The Flyers' Rookie Camp begins this Thursday at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J.
This is the fourth season for the Flyers and Rangers to meet in the preseason Rookie Series at PPL Center. Tickets for the annual event are available at PPLCenter.com
The Flyers roster includes 24 total players with 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. Ten of those young prospects also played for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season. Several others are expected to join the Phantoms this October in their professional rookie season.
The weekend will mark the debut of highly regarded 2025 first-rounder Jack Nesbitt of the OHL Windsor Spitfires. He is one of three first-rounders on the Flyers along with Jett Luchanko and Oliver Bonk who are both making encore appearances at the Rookie Series.
There are also three skaters who played for the Flyers last season including Luchanko as well as Karsen Dorwart and Devin Kaplan who both signed with Philadelphia in March following the conclusion of their collegiate seasons.
Alex Bump is coming off an NCAA Championship with Western Michigan last year and quickly elicited praise after immediately making the jump to the professional ranks with the Phantoms. Denver Barkey won a Memorial Cup with the London Knights alongside teammate Oliver Bonk. Four members of the 2025 Draft class are making their debuts including Jack Nesbitt, Matthew Gard, Nathan Quinn and Luke Vlooswyk.
Last year, all the hype at the Rookie Series was directed towards Matvei Michkov who donned a Flyers jersey for the first time while also scoring his first goal paving the way for the sensational 19-year-old in a terrific rookie season.
Flyers Rookie Series Roster
FORWARDS
52 Denver Barkey
68 Sawyer Boulton
20 Alex Bump
23 Karsen Dorwart
86 Matthew Gard
78 Jacob Gaucher
92 Alexis Gendron
29 Nikita Grebenkin
12 Devin Kaplan 2022
17 Jett Luchanko 2024
73 Jack Nesbitt 2025
62 Nathan Quinn 2025
85 Tucker Robertson
56 Samu Tuomaala
DEFENSEMEN
59 Oliver Bonk
42 Spencer Gill
41 Hunter McDonald
53 Austin Moline
60 Andre Mondoux
96 Ty Murchison
75 Ethan Samson
67 Luke Vlooswyk
GOALTENDERS
64 Carson Bjarnason
34 Joey Costanzo
The Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers Rookie Series is back at PPL Center with two games on Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13! Tickets are available now to experience a New Era of Orange at PPL Center with a pair of epic on-ice battles of the rookies.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms excitement officially commences with Opening Night on October 11 against the Belleville Senators including a Rally Towel giveaway. Opening Weekend continues on Sunday, October 12 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins featuring Phantoms Trading Card sets.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.