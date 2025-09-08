Just Announced: Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour

Leaders in breaking barriers and making history, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters© today announced that Allentown will be a key stop on the team's 100 Year Tour- the most legendary tour in Globetrotters history- playing at PPL Center on February 26th, 2026. This centennial season is a once-in-a-century celebration of 100 Years of jaw-dropping "No Way!" moves, 100 Years of "Wow!" moments, and 100 Years of basketball thrills. From gravity-defying dunks to game-changing tricks, fans will feel the history, the joy, and the fun that only the Globetrotters can deliver. Tickets for PPL Center will go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 22nd at 10:00am local time.

For the first time, the team will also debut their new 100 Year jerseys, honoring a century of global impact, as they face off against their longtime rivals, the Washington Generals. Fans can also expect all-new surprises like the Golden Basketball by Spalding©, epic pre-game Magic Pass experiences, and an unforgettable 5th Quarter Autograph session (FREE for ALL FANS!)- making this a celebration unlike any other.

From breaking the NBA color barrier with alums like Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton signing a pro contract as a member of the New York Knicks or courting future Hall of Famers like Wilt Chamberlain and Connie Hawkins, or Curly Neal and Meadowlark Lemon dazzling sellout crowds, to ushering women into professional basketball, to enchanting thousands around the world as the first team to globalize the game of basketball, to the current group of men and women who are stars on the court and on every screen, the Globetrotters are unparalleled in their reach, impact, awareness and in what they stand for as 'Ambassadors of Goodwill.'

The current team of elite men and women, holders of an unprecedented 60+ Guinness World Records, including 18 set just last year, the most of any team in any sport, will bring a fresh look of gravity-defying dunks and game-changing tricks against their renowned rivals, The Washington Generals, on February 26th!

Unrivaled fan engagement continues with Premium Fan Experiences such as:

ALL NEW Magic Pass: Pre-game access & player meet-and-greets

Celebrity Court Pass: Join the team for warmups on the court!

VIP Bench Tickets: Sit on the bench with the Globetrotters or Generals for the entire game and immerse yourself in 100 years of history!

Limited Edition 100 Year Golden Replica Game Ball by Spalding©, the most exclusive collectible to be ordered in advance and have ready for you when you enter the venue.

100 Year Tour Souvenir Ticket which fans can order and have delivered to their homes to expand their experience even more. *available in select markets Don't miss your chance to be a part of the Harlem Globetrotters centennial celebration!

PRESALE: Patrons will have access to presale tickets beginning September 15th, 2025!

CITI CARD PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning 10:00AM EST Tuesday, Sept 9- Sunday, Sept 21 10:00PM EST through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

TICKET INFORMATION: Harlem Globetrotters fans can score the best seats at www.pplcenter.com beginning September 22.

GROUP SALES: Bringing your whole crew to the game? No problem! Discover the perks of buying group tickets! Enjoy big savings off the regular box office price and explore prime seating options just for your group. It's a win-win for you and your friends! Level-up your next group outing at https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/groups/#ContactUs.

ABOUT THE WORLD-FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS© / HERSCHEND ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS

The Harlem Globetrotters© are THE originators of basketball style; captured by their dynamic athleticism, unique skill and historical influence on the modern game of basketball. Since 1926, the Globetrotters, proud members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their legendary global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

They have expanded the brand by coming back to network television for the first time in 40 years with their Emmy nominated NBC series "Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward" which also airs on Telemundo as "Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad." Content partners include Hidden Pictures, Atmosphere TV, and Hearts Media Production Group; consumer partnerships include, Sprayground, Undercrwn, Macys, Hybrid; and additional partnerships include our official ball partner, Spalding, Viral Nation, Hoopculture, and Citi.

Coined by the U.S. State Department in 1951 as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the team leverages their moniker to drive its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts around their strategic pillars of Health & Wellness, Education, and Community Empowerment. These efforts have yielded partnership with the likes of Microsoft, U.S. State Department Sports Diplomacy, The National Archives, and Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters© and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters© is a subsidiary of Herschend, the largest family-owned themed attractions company.

ABOUT PPL CENTER:

The state-of-the-art PPL Center opened in September of 2014 bringing hockey, entertainment, and community events to the heart of the Lehigh Valley region and serving as the anchor and main catalyst to the revitalization and growth of downtown Allentown, the third largest City in Pennsylvania.

The arena seats more than 10,000 for concerts and more than 8,500 for Lehigh Valley Phantoms professional hockey games, making it the region's largest events venue. The PPL Center has been nominated Internationally by Pollstar Magazine as best new major concert venue and has locally won best concert venue and best live music venue by Lehigh Valley Style and The Morning Call Reader's Choice Awards.

The amenities-packed PPL Center welcomes more than 500,000 visitors each year, offering something for everyone, including Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the AHL affiliate of the NHL Philadelphia Flyers, live concerts, family shows, trade shows, youth sports, high school and collegiate events, conferences, graduations and many more.

In addition to the Phantoms, the PPL Center has hosted many high-profile sports and entertainment events. Please visit phantomshockey.com and pplcenter.com for more information and upcoming events.







