Ads Set First Phase of Promo Schedule

Published on September 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals announced the first phase of their 2025-26 promotional schedule today which features many of the team's signature giveaways, promotions and entertainment that the team has become known for providing.

As it does every season, the Admirals Concert Series, presented by Landmark Credit Union, Toyota and Coors Light, headlines the team's promotional schedule. Country Music Stars LOCASH will hit the stage following the Ads-Rockford game on February 7th and Rock Legends Gin Blossoms will perform after the team's contest against Grand Rapids on February 21st. Both concerts are free to attend with a game ticket.

In addition, Milwaukee's very own Pat McCurdy will bring his unique performance to the Ads game on December 27th. He'll play before and after the game in the Coors Light Chill Zone, located in the south end of Panther Arena.

The promo schedule kicks off at the home opener, presented by Landmark Credit Union, Saturday, October 18th at 6 pm against the Texas Stars when all fans take home a magnet schedule for the 2025-26 season, courtesy of Pepsi.

The Admirals are also proud to offer all Veterans and active military personnel and their families free tickets to the team's game on Friday, November 7th with our Salute to the Military Night. This is the 20th year that the team has proudly hosted this special night. In addition, the first 3,000 fans will take home an Admirals Military themed t-shirt, courtesy of Baird.

All the good boys & girls have a chance to take in a game with their humans, for Sendik's Dog Day. On Saturday, November 15th at 6 pm fans can bring their dogs to the game for just $5 and $3 from each dog and human companion ticket sold will be donated to HAWS of Waukesha. Plus, we'll have an appearance from Bluey from the hit kid's TV show, courtesy of Empire Home Remodeling.

The team has many popular theme nights set for this year including Hocktoberfest on October 25th, Los Almirantes Night on November 1st, A Night at The Barn on November 14th, a Holiday Party featuring a visit from Santa, on December 3rd, Princess Night on December 30th, and Hockey Fights Cancer Night on January 13th.

Once again the Admirals are proud to offer a pair of School Day Games, presented by Herbert's Best Candy. On November 12th and March 3rd the team will drop the puck at 10:30 am, while entertaining in excess of 8,000 local students. The game is a great opportunity for a fun and educational look at hockey and the business of pro sports.

Winning Weekdays are back for another season! For any Monday through Thursday home game, if the Admirals win all fans in attendance can redeem their ticket for a free one to the next weekday game. With 11 weekday home games there is the potential for a lot of free hockey!

Ian's Pizza Student Nights are back again this season at Panther Arena. At every Friday home game high school and college students can get ticket and a slice of Ian's Pizza (redeemable in restaurant only) for just $13.

The remainder of the promotional schedule, including the rest of the Admirals Concert Series, will be released in the coming weeks. You can stay up-to-date on the latest happenings. As always, all promotions and entertainment are subject to change without notice.

Single game tickets for next season will go on sale on tomorrow, Tuesday, September 9th while Season Ticket Members and Build-Your-Own-Plan holders can begin exchanging vouchers right now.







