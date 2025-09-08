Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

September 8, 2025

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced their 2025 preseason schedule today, featuring a pair of road games against the Henderson Silver Knights at Lee's Family Forum. Tucson will take on Henderson Saturday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. AZT and Sunday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. AZT.

As one of Tucson's closest rivals geographically, Henderson has become a consistent preseason opponent. Lee's Family Forum, located just 405 miles from Tucson Arena, is the second-closest road venue on the Roadrunners schedule.

The two contests mark the ninth and 10th consecutive preseason meetings between the Roadrunners and Silver Knights. Tucson holds a 5-3-0-0 record against Henderson across the past four preseasons, outscoring the Vegas Golden Knights affiliate 26-19.

Last year, the Roadrunners swept the Silver Knights in their exhibition series with 6-2 and 4-2 victories. Forward Noel Nordh led Tucson in preseason scoring with two goals and two assists for four points in two games. The Roadrunners also edged Henderson in the regular season, going 4-2-1-1 across eight contests.

Broadcast information, including radio and AHLTV on FloHockey streaming coverage, will be announced at a later date.

