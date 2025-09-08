Blackhawks Announce 2025 Tom Kurvers Showcase Schedule and Roster

Published on September 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced their 2025 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase schedule, which will take place at the TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center (400 Wabasha St. N, 5th Floor) in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sept. 13 and 14. The Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and take on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.

Rockford IceHogs' head coach Jared Nightingale and his staff will oversee the showcase's practices and games.

Click here to download the 2025 Prospect Showcase roster.

All practice sessions at Fifth Third Arena will be free and open to the public. A limited number of tickets to each game are available and free to the public while supplies last. To register for tickets to a game click here. TRIA Rink will open 30 minutes before the start of each game.

All scrimmages will be streamed on Blackhawks.com and the Blackhawks app.

Please note that all practice times and locations are subject to change. Below is the day-by-day schedule (subject to change):

Wednesday, Sept. 10

11am: Practice, Fifth Third Arena

Media availability to follow practice

Thursday, Sept. 11

10am: Practice, Fifth Third Arena

Media availability to follow practice

Friday, Sept. 12

10am: Practice, Fifth Third Arena

Media availability to follow practice

Saturday, Sep. 13

9:10am: Practice, Fifth Third Arena

6:00pm: Game vs. St. Louis Blues, TRIA Rink

Media availability to follow practice and postgame

Sunday, Sept. 14

3pm: Game vs. Minnesota, TRIA Rink

Media availability to follow postgame







American Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.