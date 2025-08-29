Utica Comets and Turning Stone Resort Casino to Host Season Ticket Member Pick-Up Party

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets and Turning Stone Resort Casino announced today that the Comets will host their annual Season Ticket Member Pick-Up Party at Turning Stone on Monday, September 29, 2025. The event will take place from 6:00-8:00 PM inside the Exit 33 Atrium.

Season Ticket Members are invited to join Comets players and coaches for a special evening to kick off the 2025-26 season. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the team, pick up their membership cards, and receive exclusive Season Ticket Member gifts.

The Pick-Up Party is complimentary for all Season Ticket Members. Fans are encouraged to RSVP in advance by visiting UticaComets.com/rsvp.

The Season Ticket Member Pick-Up Party is just one of the many ways the Utica Comets thank their loyal fans for their support each season. With exciting hockey on the horizon, this event provides a unique opportunity for members to connect with the players and coaching staff before the puck drops at the Adirondack Bank Center.

A renowned, award-winning destination resort in Upstate New York, Turning Stone Resort Casino features world-class amenities including five hotels, two spas, five golf courses, more than 20 dining options, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, NY Rec & Social Club, a sports lounge, The Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, and several nightlife venues. In 2027, Turning Stone will unveil its largest expansion yet, doubling conference space, adding a new hotel, and expanding outdoor event venues, cementing its status as Upstate New York's largest convention center and one of only three of its kind in the state.







