Coachella Valley Signs Forward Will Gavin to AHL Contract
Published on August 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA -The Coachella ValleyFirebirds,proudAmerican Hockey League (AHL)affiliateof the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), announced today that forward Will Gavin has been signed to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.
Gavin comes to the Coachella Valley following his rookie season in the ECHL, appearing in 17 games for the Allen Americans. The 25-year-old joined the pro ranks after signing an AHL contract with the Tucson Roadrunners last summer. Gavin recorded 95 points (49 goals, 46 assists) in 122 NCAA Division-I games for Air Force Academy.
Firebirds list of signed players:
Ian McKinnon (two-year)
Gustav Olofsson (two-year)
Jack LaFontaine (one-year)
Charlie Wright (one-year)
Landon McCallum (one-year)
Jakov Novak (one-year)
Jackson Berezowski (one-year)
Zach Uens (one-year)
Will Gavin (one-year)
