Coachella Valley Signs Forward Will Gavin to AHL Contract

Published on August 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA -The Coachella ValleyFirebirds,proudAmerican Hockey League (AHL)affiliateof the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), announced today that forward Will Gavin has been signed to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Gavin comes to the Coachella Valley following his rookie season in the ECHL, appearing in 17 games for the Allen Americans. The 25-year-old joined the pro ranks after signing an AHL contract with the Tucson Roadrunners last summer. Gavin recorded 95 points (49 goals, 46 assists) in 122 NCAA Division-I games for Air Force Academy.

Firebirds list of signed players:

Ian McKinnon (two-year)

Gustav Olofsson (two-year)

Jack LaFontaine (one-year)

Charlie Wright (one-year)

Landon McCallum (one-year)

Jakov Novak (one-year)

Jackson Berezowski (one-year)

Zach Uens (one-year)

Will Gavin (one-year)







American Hockey League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.