Iowa Wild Announces 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced the 2025-26 training camp roster. This year's roster consists of four goaltenders, 11 defensemen, and 14 forwards.
The roster of 29 includes:
Goaltenders: Dante Giannuzzi, Samuel Hlavaj, Riley Mercer, William Rousseau
Defensemen: Carter Allen, Lordanthony Grissom, Mike Koster, Carson Lambos, Kyle Masters, Elliott McDermott, Wyatt Newpower, Jack Peart, David Spacek, Thomas Stewart, Will Zmolek
Forwards: Caedan Bankier, Adam Capannelli, Elliot Desnoyers, Riley Heidt, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Isaac Johnson, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Mark Liwiski, Bradley Marek, Ryan McGuire, Jaxon Nelson, Jack O'Brien, Ryan Sandelin, Matthew Sop
Training camp opens Monday, Sept. 29 at Casey's Center.
The Iowa Wild open the 2025-26 regular season against the Chicago Wolves at Casey's Center on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
