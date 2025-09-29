Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster

Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the 19-man training camp roster. Training camp opens today at the Tennity Ice Pavilion at Syracuse University.

The training camp roster consists of 11 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards (11)

NO. NAME POS AGE DOB HGT WGT BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB

11 Lucas Mercuri F 23 3/7/02 6'3 222 Montreal, QC Syracuse (AHL) UMass (NCAA)

13 Brendan Furry F 27 7/8/98 6'1 200 Toledo, OH Lehigh Valley (AHL)

14 Tristan Allard F 23 6/23/02 6'2 217 Renfrew, ON Syracuse (AHL)

18 Reece Newkirk F 24 2/20/01 6'0 179 Moose Jaw, SK Syracuse (AHL) Springfield (AHL) Florida (ECHL) Orlando (ECHL)

19 Connor Kurth F 22 7/30/03 6'0 221 Elk River, MN Syracuse (AHL) University of Minnesota (NCAA)

20 Cooper Flinton F 22 8/16/03 6'2 213 Auburn, NH Syracuse (AHL) Dartmouth (NCAA)

41 Spencer Kersten F 25 5/16/00 5'10 196 Waterloo, ON Syracuse (AHL) Belleville (AHL) Orlando (ECHL)

79 Ethan Gauthier F 20 1/26/05 6'0 184 Phoenix, AZ Syracuse (AHL) Drummondville (QMJHL)

81 Milo Roelens F 22 1/16/03 6'7 225 St. Petronille, QC Syracuse (AHL) Orlando (ECHL)

88 Niko Huuhtanen F 22 6/26/03 6'3 200 Helsinki, Finland Syracuse (AHL)

95 Gabriel Szturc F 21 9/24/03 5'11 191 Cesky Tesin, Czechia Syracuse (AHL)

Defensemen (6)

NO. NAME POS AGE DOB HGT WGT BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB

8 Tommy Miller D 26 3/6/99 6'2 202 West Bloomfield, MI Toronto (AHL)

23 Maxim Groshev D 23 12/14/01 6'2 196 Agryz, Russia Syracuse (AHL)

45 Charle-Edouard D'Astous D 27 4/21/98 6'2 211 Rimouski, QC Brynas IF (SHL)

57 Dyllan Gill D 21 6/7/04 6'3 199 Riverview, NB Syracuse (AHL) Moncton (QMJHL)

75 Matteo Pietroniro D 26 10/20/98 6'1 195 Boise, ID Rockford (AHL) Toronto (AHL)

96 Chris Harpur D 28 9/13/96 6'3 200 Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON Syracuse (AHL) Orlando (ECHL)

Goaltenders (2)

NO. NAME POS AGE DOB HGT WGT BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB

1 Ethan Langenegger G 25 9/10/00 6'1 190 Kamloops, BC Syracuse (AHL) Clarkson (NCAA)

35 Harrison Meneghin G 21 9/13/04 6'3 177 Surrey, BC Medicine Hat (WHL)

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.







