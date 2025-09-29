Condors Open Training Camp with 29 Players

Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors open training camp today with 29 players hitting the ice at Dignity Health Arena. Head Coach Colin Chaulk returns for his fifth season in Condorstown and his fourth as head coach. Captain Seth Griffith, the franchise's leading scorer, returns for his sixth season up front. James Hamblin, a fixture in the organization since 2020, is back for the Condors after registering 45 points (19g-26a) in 51 games last season. On the blue line, Edmonton's second round selection in 2023, Beau Akey, is expected to debut professionally with the Condors. A trio of AHL rookies open camp between the pipes, including Samuel Jonsson and Nathanial Day, who were drafted by the Oilers in 2022 and 2023 respectfully.

CONDORS 2025 OPENING CAMP ROSTER (listed numerically)

GOALTENDERS

32 - Connor Ungar

34 - Samuel Jonsson

40 - Nathanial Day

FORWARDS

15 - Roby Jarventie

16 - Rem Pitlick

19 - Daniel D'Amato

36 - Brodi Stuart*

39 - Seth Griffith

41 - Brady Stonehouse

43 - Matvey Petrov

45 - Matt Copponi

47 - Jayden Grubbe

52 - James Hamblin

57 - Viljami Marjala

63 - Ethan Keppen

64 - Connor Clattenburg

68 - Rhett Pitlick

70 - James Stefan

72 - Matt Brown

76 - Trevor Janicke

83 - Josh Groll*

86 - Dillon Hamaliuk*

88 - Austin Magera*

DEFENSEMEN

5 - Tyler Inamoto*

44 - Josh Brown

77 - Luke Prokop

78 - Mason Millman

82 - Beau Akey

87 - Dru Krebs*

*-denotes try-out agreement

The Condors host San Jose on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Dignity Health Arena in preseason action.







