Condors Open Training Camp with 29 Players
Published on September 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
The Bakersfield Condors open training camp today with 29 players hitting the ice at Dignity Health Arena. Head Coach Colin Chaulk returns for his fifth season in Condorstown and his fourth as head coach. Captain Seth Griffith, the franchise's leading scorer, returns for his sixth season up front. James Hamblin, a fixture in the organization since 2020, is back for the Condors after registering 45 points (19g-26a) in 51 games last season. On the blue line, Edmonton's second round selection in 2023, Beau Akey, is expected to debut professionally with the Condors. A trio of AHL rookies open camp between the pipes, including Samuel Jonsson and Nathanial Day, who were drafted by the Oilers in 2022 and 2023 respectfully.
CONDORS 2025 OPENING CAMP ROSTER (listed numerically)
GOALTENDERS
32 - Connor Ungar
34 - Samuel Jonsson
40 - Nathanial Day
FORWARDS
15 - Roby Jarventie
16 - Rem Pitlick
19 - Daniel D'Amato
36 - Brodi Stuart*
39 - Seth Griffith
41 - Brady Stonehouse
43 - Matvey Petrov
45 - Matt Copponi
47 - Jayden Grubbe
52 - James Hamblin
57 - Viljami Marjala
63 - Ethan Keppen
64 - Connor Clattenburg
68 - Rhett Pitlick
70 - James Stefan
72 - Matt Brown
76 - Trevor Janicke
83 - Josh Groll*
86 - Dillon Hamaliuk*
88 - Austin Magera*
DEFENSEMEN
5 - Tyler Inamoto*
44 - Josh Brown
77 - Luke Prokop
78 - Mason Millman
82 - Beau Akey
87 - Dru Krebs*
*-denotes try-out agreement
The Condors host San Jose on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Dignity Health Arena in preseason action.
