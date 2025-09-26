Condors 365 Meet the Team Mixer Coming Up
Published on September 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
One of the most anticipated events of the year returns on Wednesday, Oct. 8 as Condors365 Members are invited to Meet the Team at The BLVD! This member exclusive event allows fans to welcome the team back to town, pick up their member gift, enjoy fun games and interaction, and get set for the 2025-26 season. Information is below. If you have questions or did not receive your invite to RSVP in your e-mail this week, please contact the Condors Service Team at members@bakersfieldcondors.com
CONDORS365 MEMBER MEET THE TEAM MIXER
WHEN: Wednesday, October 8
TIME: 6 - 8 p.m.
WHERE: The BLVD (3200 Buck Owens Blvd.)
INFO: Players and coaches till be on hand, bowling will be available, complimentary food and a cash bar
