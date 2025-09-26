Condors 365 Meet the Team Mixer Coming Up

One of the most anticipated events of the year returns on Wednesday, Oct. 8 as Condors365 Members are invited to Meet the Team at The BLVD! This member exclusive event allows fans to welcome the team back to town, pick up their member gift, enjoy fun games and interaction, and get set for the 2025-26 season. Information is below. If you have questions or did not receive your invite to RSVP in your e-mail this week, please contact the Condors Service Team at members@bakersfieldcondors.com

CONDORS365 MEMBER MEET THE TEAM MIXER

WHEN: Wednesday, October 8

TIME: 6 - 8 p.m.

WHERE: The BLVD (3200 Buck Owens Blvd.)

INFO: Players and coaches till be on hand, bowling will be available, complimentary food and a cash bar







