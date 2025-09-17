Teddy Bear Toss Tickets on Sale Now
Published on September 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Single game tickets for Teddy Bear Toss, including lower level tickets, are on sale now! The biggest night of the year returns the first Saturday after Thanksgiving on Saturday, November 29 as the Condors take on the Henderson Silver Knights. Purchase your tickets now by clicking the button below.
New this season, purchase Teddy Bear Toss tickets, including in the lower level, before they are purchased by group and plan purchasers.
Check out the Bakersfield Condors Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2025
- Firebirds to Play Ontario Reign in Preseason Game in El Segundo - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- T-Birds Announce Business Staff Hires & Promotions - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Teddy Bear Toss Tickets on Sale Now - Bakersfield Condors
- Acrisure Arena Announces New Box Office Hours Ahead of Upcoming Events - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Opening Weekend Set for October 17 & 18 - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Unveil New Primary Jerseys - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Announce Training Camp Roster - Charlotte Checkers
- Jared VanZant Named Physical Therapist for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- WXSP-TV to Televise Red & White Game Plus Eight Griffins Home Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.