Sign up for the Condors Be a Pro Hockey Camp
Published on September 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Sign ups for the Condors first-ever Be A Pro hockey camp on Tuesday, Nov. 4 are underway. This one night opportunity will have participants dress in the Condors dressing room, engage in a pre-practice video session, be led through an on-ice practice by Condors Head Coach Colin Chaulk and guests, and then enjoy pizza and beverages afterwards. Space is limited, is reserved for those 21 years and older, and is intended for those who already have hockey experience. Gear is not provided, but participants will receive a Condors practice jersey to wear during the practice, and an exclusive hat and t-shirt to take with them. Proceeds benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3).
BE A PRO HOCKEY CAMP
WHO: Condors Head Coach Colin Chaulk and guests
WHAT: Be A Pro Hockey Camp
WHEN: Tuesday, November 4, 5:30 - 8 p.m.
WHERE: Dignity Health Arena
COST: $150, proceeds benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3)
ADDITIONAL PERK: Two (2) lower level tickets to the Condors game on Friday, November 7 included
