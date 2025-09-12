Sign up for the Condors Be a Pro Hockey Camp

Published on September 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Sign ups for the Condors first-ever Be A Pro hockey camp on Tuesday, Nov. 4 are underway. This one night opportunity will have participants dress in the Condors dressing room, engage in a pre-practice video session, be led through an on-ice practice by Condors Head Coach Colin Chaulk and guests, and then enjoy pizza and beverages afterwards. Space is limited, is reserved for those 21 years and older, and is intended for those who already have hockey experience. Gear is not provided, but participants will receive a Condors practice jersey to wear during the practice, and an exclusive hat and t-shirt to take with them. Proceeds benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3).

BE A PRO HOCKEY CAMP

WHO: Condors Head Coach Colin Chaulk and guests

WHAT: Be A Pro Hockey Camp

WHEN: Tuesday, November 4, 5:30 - 8 p.m.

WHERE: Dignity Health Arena

COST: $150, proceeds benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3)

ADDITIONAL PERK: Two (2) lower level tickets to the Condors game on Friday, November 7 included







American Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.