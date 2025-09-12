Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

September 12, 2025

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack today unveiled the promotional schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season, the club's 29th in the Connecticut capital.

Additionally, the club announced that single game tickets for the 2025-26 season will go on sale on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

The home schedule kicks off with the club's annual Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The night will feature $2 hot dogs and $2 drafts until the end of the first intermission, and a magnetic schedule giveaway courtesy of Pepsi.

Once again, the Wolf Pack will wear a pair of specialty jerseys during the 2025-26 season. The first jersey will be worn on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, against the Bridgeport Islanders and Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, against the Providence Bruins.

The retro style uniform is a nod to the Wolf Pack's storied past during the 90th Anniversary season of the AHL.

The club will also wear specialty jerseys on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, against the Toronto Marlies as part of 'Glow Night' at PeoplesBank Arena.

In addition to the Home Opener's magnetic schedule giveaway, the Wolf Pack will host numerous giveaway nights during the 2025-26 season.

Included in this season's giveaways are a Wolf Pack 'Peanuts' blanket on Nov. 22, a puck plushy on Dec. 5, a PeoplesBank Arena replica on Dec. 19, a 2026 Wolf Pack team calendar on Dec. 31, a vinyl player figurine on Jan. 2, emo beanie on Feb. 20, and a Sonar wobbler on Mar. 6.

$2 drafts and $2 hot dogs are back for the 2025-26 season! This recurring promotion is available at PeoplesBank Arena during every Friday night home game.

The CTDOT Family Value Pack is once again available for select dates, allowing fans the ability to purchase three tickets, three hot dogs, and three fountain drinks in the red or blue sections. This package will be available for the games on Oct. 24, Nov. 14, Nov. 26, Dec. 31, and Mar. 29.

DJ Meechie is back at PeoplesBank Arena for the 2025-26 season! DJ Meechie will be performing during select home games during the season, playing music both leading up to and during the game.

Pregame autographs also return during the 2025-26 season! Join us before every Wednesday night home game at PeoplesBank Arena on the concourse where up to two Wolf Pack players will be signing autographs for fans!

Specific timing and players will be announced day of the game on Wolf Pack social media channels.

The Wolf Pack will host four postgame events featuring players during the 2025-26 season. Fans will get a chance to once again skate with some of their favorite Wolf Pack players following the games on Oct. 22 and Jan. 24. Fans will get a chance to take photos with available players following the game on Jan. 28, while postgame autographs will occur on Nov. 1.

The club will also be hosting a live jersey auction on Saturday, Nov. 15. That night, the club will auction off the specialty warmup 'Hockey Fights Cancer' jerseys. All proceeds from this jersey raffle will go to the American Cancer Society.

Specific details regarding the auction will be released at a later date.

The full 2025-26 Hartford Wolf Pack promotional schedule is below. The full 2025-26 Hartford Wolf Pack schedule can be accessed here.

Friday, October 17th, 2025 - Home Opener (7:00 p.m. Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins)

Magnetic Schedule giveaway sponsored by Pepsi

$2 drafts & $2 hot dogs

Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025 - Postgame Skate (7:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

Postgame skate with select Wolf Pack Players

Friday, October 24th, 2025 - $2 drafts & $2 hot dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Bridgeport Islanders)

Friday, October 31st, 2025 - $2 drafts & $2 hot dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Saturday, November 1st, 2025 - Postgame Autographs (6:00 p.m. Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Postgame autographs with available Wolf Pack players

Friday, November 14th, 2025 - $2 drafts & $2 hot dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Rochester Americans)

Saturday, November 15th, 2025 - Hockey Fights Cancer (6:00 p.m. Vs. Laval Rocket)

Live jersey auction

Specialty Warmup jerseys

Tuesday, November 18th, 2025 - School Day Game (11:00 a.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

School Day Booklet giveaway presented by RSCO

Friday, November 21st, 2025 - Military Appreciation Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins)

$2 drafts & $2 hot dogs

Boxes to Boots Charity Drive

Saturday, November 22nd, 2025 - Peanuts Night (6:00 p.m. Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Wolf Pack branded Peanuts blanket giveaway

Women in Sports Night

Specialty Warmup jerseys

Wednesday, November 26th, 2025 - $2 drafts & $2 hot dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

Friday, December 5th, 2025 - Sonar's Birthday (7:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

$2 drafts & $2 hot dogs

Puck Plushy giveaway presented by Carvel

Toy Drive collection to benefit Connecticut Children's & Toys for Tots

Friday, December 19th, 2025 - $2 drafts & $2 hot dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Syracuse Crunch)

PeoplesBank Arena replica giveaway sponsored by PeoplesBank

Wear your ugly holiday sweater!

Wednesday, December 31st, 2025 - Hockey 'N Hops (3:30 p.m. Vs. Bridgeport Islanders)

2026 Wolf Pack team calendar giveaway sponsored by HDI

Wolf Pack specialty jerseys

Friday, January 2nd, 2026 - Shoulder Check Night (6:00 p.m. Vs. Providence Bruins)

$2 drafts & $2 hot dogs

Wolf Pack specialty jerseys

Vinyl player figurine giveaway sponsored by Xfinity

Saturday, January 10th, 2026 - Teddy Bear Toss (6:00 p.m. Vs. Providence Bruins)

Friday, January 23rd, 2026 - Country Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Bridgeport Islanders)

$2 drafts & $2 hot dogs

Country hat giveaway

Food Drive collection benefiting 'Hands on Hartford'

Saturday, January 24th, 2026 - Glow Night (6:00 p.m. Vs. Toronto Marlies)

Wolf Pack specialty jerseys

Postgame skate with select Wolf Pack Players

Wednesday, January 28th, 2026 - Postgame Pictures (6:30 p.m. Vs. Charlotte Checkers)

Postgame photographs with available Wolf Pack players

Friday, January 30th, 2026 - 80's Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Bridgeport Islanders)

$2 drafts & $2 hot dogs

Retro arcade games

Saturday, February 7th, 2026 - One Bite Night (6:00 p.m. Vs. Providence Bruins)

New York Rangers Night

Rangers alumni appearances presented by CTDOT

Friday, February 20th, 2026 - Emo Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Utica Comets)

$2 drafts & $2 hot dogs

Emo beanie giveaway

Saturday, February 21st, 2026 - 90's Night (7:30 p.m. Vs. Belleville Senators)

Trading card giveaway sponsored by Minuteman Press Hartford

Friday, March 6th, 2026 - Sonar Wobbler Giveaway (7:00 p.m. Vs. Bridgeport Islanders)

$2 drafts & $2 hot dogs

Saturday, March 7th, 2026 - Star Wars Night (6:00 p.m. Vs. Hershey Bears)

Lightsaber giveaway

Friday, March 13th, 2026 - Soccer Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Cleveland Monsters)

$2 drafts & $2 hot dogs

Saturday, March 28th, 2026 - Sensory Inclusivity Night (6:00 p.m. Vs. Charlotte Checkers)

Book Drive

Saturday, April 4th, 2026 - Hartford Hockey Heritage (6:00 p.m. Vs. Hershey Bears)

Friday, April 10th, 2026 - $2 drafts & $2 hot dogs (7:00 p.m. Vs. Providence Bruins)

Team photo giveaway

Friday, April 17th, 2026 - Fan Appreciation Night (7:00 p.m. Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds)

Fan Appreciation Night sponsored by Verizon

$2 drafts & $2 hot dogs

LED Foam Finger giveaway







