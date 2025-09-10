Wolf Pack to Face Bridgeport Islanders in Preseason Home-And-Home Set

Published on September 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will begin the 2025-26 AHL campaign with two preseason games this October. The club will play a home-and-home set with the rival Bridgeport Islanders.

The Wolf Pack welcome the Islanders to the Connecticut capital on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. on the campus of Trinity College. This marks the fourth consecutive season in which the Wolf Pack have hosted their preseason home game at Trinity College.

The game will take place at the Koeppel Community Sports Center, which is located on Trinity's campus at 175 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT. The contest will be open to the public, with doors opening at 5:15 p.m.

While the game is free of charge, all fans attending are encouraged to make a $5 charitable donation when entering the arena. This charitable donation is cash only.

The charitable donation from this preseason game will benefit PawSafe Animal Rescue in Ellington, CT. To learn more about PawSafe and their mission, please visit their website here.

The sides will also meet at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. This game will be closed to the public.

The Wolf Pack open the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, for the annual home opener. Puck drop against the Penguins is set for 7:00 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.