AHL, Member Clubs Raise $8.4 Million for Charities Across North America in 2024-25

Published on September 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that $8.4 million was raised over the course of the 2024-25 season by the AHL and its 32 member clubs for donation to various charitable causes and relief funds across North America.

In addition to the hundreds of local hospitals, food banks, charitable foundations, scholarship programs and other non-profit groups that were recipients of the AHL's charity endeavors this season, teams supported national disaster relief efforts for the devastating wildfires in California and floods in Texas, as well as many other organizations including:

American/Canadian Cancer Societies

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund

Easterseals

Girl Scouts of the USA

Hockey Fights Cancer

John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Ronald McDonald House

Salvation Army

Scouting America

United Way

Wounded Warrior Project

and many more...

In addition to monies raised, AHL teams gave back to their local communities through numerous activities, including more than 1,000 visits by players and coaches to schools, hospitals, libraries and other locations and more than 2,300 mascot appearances. More than 140,000 game tickets were donated to local charitable groups, and items such as food, winter clothing, holiday gifts and hockey equipment were collected at various drives organized by AHL clubs.

In operation since 1936 and with franchises in 32 cities across North America, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates.







American Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.