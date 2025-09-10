Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2025 Fan Fest

Published on September 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners will celebrate the start of their 10th Anniversary season with Fan Fest at Tucson Arena on Sunday, Sept. 28 from 2-4 p.m. AZT.

Admission is FREE, and all fans will receive a raffle ticket upon entry for the chance to win Roadrunners prizes, with additional raffle tickets available for purchase.

Fan Fest comes just ahead of an action-packed stretch that includes the opening of Training Camp on Sept. 30, a pair of preseason games at Henderson (Oct. 4-5), the regular-season opener at Ontario on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. AZT and the Home Opener on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. AZT against Calgary.

Roadrunners players and mascot Dusty are scheduled to be on hand to greet fans and sign autographs, while fans can also skate on the Tucson Arena ice (limited skates will be available at no charge). Additional activities include Zamboni photo opportunities, inflatable hockey slap shot gallery, yard games and family-friendly entertainment throughout the arena.

Food and beverages will be part of the festivities as well, with numerous Roadrunners partners providing free samples.

The team's Annual Yard Sale, benefitting the Roadrunners Give Back program, will return with jerseys, game-used sticks and other novelty items available.

In addition, Fan Fest will feature special ticket sales offers with Full Season Ticket and Flex Plan incentive offers.

Season Tickets, Flex Plans Plan, Group Discounts and Single-Game Tickets

Season Tickets and Flex Packages are on sale NOW, offering fans the best per-game value and exclusive benefits, including free AHLTV on FloHockey, meet-and-greet events with players and coaches and the Roadrunners' unmatched ticket exchange program.

Fans with groups of 15 or more can take advantage of special Roadrunners group discounts and additional benefits. Single-game tickets are also available.

For more information, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com or call 866-774-6253.







American Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.