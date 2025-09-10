Belleville Sens Launch Refreshed Winning Wednesday Night Promotion for 2025-26

Published on September 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Wednesday evenings at the rink with the Belleville Senators are set to get a whole lot more exciting this season, as the club announces a refreshed "Winning Wednesday Night" promotion for the 2025-26 season.

This season, if the Senators win a Wednesday night home game, all fans in attendance who purchased a ticket will get a free ticket for the next eligible Wednesday game on the schedule. After the win, those qualifying fans will be emailed a link to claim their ticket. Premium ticket holders and suite holders will be contacted directly by their ticket rep.

Belleville will host a total of six Winning Wednesday night games, beginning on October 22, 2025, against the Laval Rocket (AHL Affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens). Other games included in the Winning Wednesday schedule are as follows:

October 29, 2025, vs Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres)

December 3, 2025, vs Toronto Marlies (AHL Affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs)

December 10, 2025, vs Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres)

February 18, 2026, vs Syracuse Crunch (AHL Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning)

March 18, 2026, vs Cleveland Monsters (AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets)

Please note that the Wednesday morning School Day Game on November 19 against Toronto, and the April 15 game against Utica, are not included in this promotion.

"We're always looking for fun and rewarding ways to enhance the fan experience at CAA Arena, and our revamped Winning Wednesday Night promotion does just that," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "If the team wins, 613 Country wins too - with a free ticket to come back for the next eligible Wednesday night game. It's our way of saying thank you to our incredible supporters and building even more excitement around mid-week hockey in the Bay of Quinte."

For full details on the Belleville Sens new Winning Wednesday Night promotion, including rules, how to claim tickets, and other eligibility requirements, please click here.

The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule is available.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







