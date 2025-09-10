Providence Bruins Sign Jacob Perreault to AHL Contract

Published on September 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, September 10, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Jacob Perreault to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Perreault, 23, skated in 44 games with the Bakersfield Condors and Laval Rocket last season, tallying three goals and 11 assists. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward also appeared in five games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL in the 2024-25 campaign, notching one goal and four assists. Perreault played in one NHL game with Anaheim during the 2021-22 season.

The Montreal, Quebec, native has skated in 218 career AHL games with San Diego, Laval, and Bakersfield, totaling 36 goals and 71 assists for 107 points.







American Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.