Providence Bruins Sign Jacob Perreault to AHL Contract
Published on September 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, September 10, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Jacob Perreault to a one-year American Hockey League contract.
Perreault, 23, skated in 44 games with the Bakersfield Condors and Laval Rocket last season, tallying three goals and 11 assists. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward also appeared in five games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL in the 2024-25 campaign, notching one goal and four assists. Perreault played in one NHL game with Anaheim during the 2021-22 season.
The Montreal, Quebec, native has skated in 218 career AHL games with San Diego, Laval, and Bakersfield, totaling 36 goals and 71 assists for 107 points.
