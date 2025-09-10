Syracuse Crunch Announce Preseason Schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced two preseason contests prior to the start of the 2025-26 regular season.

The Crunch will host the Utica Comets for the Visions Federal Credit Union Preseason Faceoff at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, NY on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:05 p.m. after the team opens their preseason slate in Utica on Thursday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

"The Crunch are extremely excited to be hosting an AHL preseason game in the city of Binghamton, which continues to demonstrate that it is one of the outstanding hockey markets in North America," said Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon.

"We are happy for this opportunity to further strengthen the bond and partnership with the Syracuse Crunch organization, with the ultimate goal of continuing to grow the game of hockey in Upstate New York," said Binghamton Black Bears Owner Andreas Johannson. "Hosting an AHL preseason game allows us to not only help them out, but give our fans and AHL fans in the Southern Tier an opportunity to get a really good look at their team as they play their final preseason game here in Binghamton."

Crunch, Comets and Binghamton Black Bears ticket package holders will receive an exclusive presale with discounted tickets for the Oct. 3 preseason game available now. Preseason tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.

Preseason tickets are priced at $20. Youth tickets for children 12 and under and students are $15. Visions Federal Credit Union members along with active military members and veterans can also purchase a discounted $15 ticket, limited to one per military ID. Skybox suites are available by contacting the Crunch or Black Bears.

Tickets can be purchased in person at Guest Services, over the phone through the Crunch office at 315-473-4444, at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office and online through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices are subject to additional fees dependent on point of purchase.

