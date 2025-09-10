Checkers-Heavy Roster Prepares for NHL Prospect Tournament

The shortest offseason in team history is nearly over.

The Panthers will be taking part in the NHL Prospect Tournament this weekend, facing off against Tampa Bay, Nashville and Carolina. The Cats' squad features a mix of familiar names to Checkers fans and fresh faces that could be making an impact at Bojangles Coliseum this season, so before the puck drops in the Sunshine State let's take a look at what to watch for.

MACALLISTER IS BACK

Ryan McAllister broke out in a big way to start the 2024-25 campaign, racking up 15 points (7g, 8a) through the first 16 games of the season. That run was halted, however, by an injury that ultimately ended the forward's sophomore season early.

"It was unfortunate," said McAllister at the end of last season. "I had a good start to the year, was feeling good and then went down in November. Come training camp I'll be 100 percent and ready to go."

After a summer of continuing down that path to returning, the 23-year-old will take another step this weekend when he suits up for the Panthers' prospect team. Looking to pick back up with the high-end scoring touch he showed at the start of last season, McAllister should be a force for the Florida squad.

READY FOR YEAR TWO

McAllister isn't the only member of last season's Checkers squad donning a Panthers sweater this weekend. Up front there's Ben Steeves and Sandis Vilmanis, who ranked ninth and 10th on Charlotte in scoring last season, respectively. On the back end are Marek Alscher and Mikulas Hovorka, who were key parts of the Checkers' impressive defensive corps last season and took on bigger roles during the deep playoff run. With a full season under their belts to get familiar with the pro level, all four skaters will be looking to kickstart a strong sophomore campaign with productive showings this weekend.

FULL TIME

After jumping straight into the fire at the end of last season, this Prospect Tournament is a chance for several skaters to reintroduce themselves ahead of their proper rookie campaigns. Liam McLinskey, Brett Chorske, Colton Huard and Eamon Powell all debuted for Charlotte late in the 2024-25 season and were quick contributors - with each skater registering at least one point in a Checkers sweater and Chorske and Powell earning time during the postseason run.

Also on the Prospect Tournament roster is Jack Devine, the two-time Hobey Baker Finalist who posted five points in seven playoff games for the Checkers last season.

FRESH FACES

In terms of new faces that could make their way to Charlotte this season, the Prospect Tournament is a first glimpse for Checkers fans at several skaters. From the junior ranks are Gracyn Sawchyn - a 2023 second-round pick who led the Edmonton Oil Kings in scoring last season and earned a spot on the WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team - and Hunter St. Martin - a 2024 sixth rounder who tied for 10th in the WHL in goals last season and helped guide Medicine Hat to a league title. Meanwhile, 24-year-old forward Anton Lundmark and 21-year-old defenseman Ludvig Jansson make the jump to North America after starting their careers in Sweden's top league.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

The netminders for this tournament could be a preview of part of the goalie group in Charlotte come the regular season. Cooper Black turned in strong showings during his 17 appearances as a rookie for Charlotte last season and will look to pick that back up for year two, while the 22-year-old Kirill Gerasimyuk - a fifth-round selection by Florida in 2021 - comes over following an impressive campaign in his native Russia's VHL and will get his first taste of the North American game over the weekend.

TUNE IN!

The Panthers will play three games during the NHL Prospect Tournament - Friday, Sep. 12 at 2 p.m. against the Hurricanes, Saturday Sep. 13 at 5 p.m. against the Lightning and Monday, Sep. 15 at 12 p.m. against the Predators - and each contest will be available to stream. Click here for more information and to view Florida's full roster.







