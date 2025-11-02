Checkers Bounce Back, Beat T-Birds 5-3

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Charlotte Checkers (4-3-1-0) snapped their three-game winless skid, defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds (1-6-1-0) 5-3 on Saturday night at MassMutual Center.

Springfield scored first, courtesy of former Checker Matt Luff, but Sandis Villains evened things up at 11:26 of the opening period with Charlotte's first shorthanded goal of the season. Wilmer Skoog and Trevor Carrick scored 34 seconds apart in the second period, putting Charlotte up 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Brett Chorske added a goal 1:41 into the third period, which turned out to be the game-winner, for his first of the season. Springfield made it interesting as captain Matthew Peca notched two power-play goals in the ensuing five minutes following Chorske's goal. Vilmanis responded for the visitors with his second goal of the game, lighting the lamp at 12:05, adding some valuable insurance.

Cooper Black secured his fourth win of the season, making 32 saves. Charlotte's penalty kill was 7-for-9 while their power-play went 0-for-3.

Charlotte will wrap up their three-game road trip in Providence against the Bruins at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday. Coverage of the game can be found on AHLTV and Mixlr.

NOTES

Carrick scored his 99th career goal in his 698th AHL game ... Gracyn Sawchyn recorded two assists, extending his point streak to five games ... Ben Steeves and Mike Benning each had two assists in the victory ... Black started his eighth straight game, extending his Checkers franchise record ... forwards Anton Lundmark, Kai Schwindt and Hunter St. Martin suited up for Charlotte after sitting on Wednesday against Hartford ... the Checkers are 2-0 against the Thunderbirds this season ... forwards Tyler Motte and Jack Studnicka remain sidelined with injuries and did not play in Saturday's game.







