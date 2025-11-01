Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 12 p.m.

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors play game five of a six-game road trip with a 12 p.m. PT matinee in Calgary.

LOOKING BACK

A late Cam Dineen goal gave the Condors a chance, but the Colorado Eagles hung on for a 2-1 victory on Wednesday. Dineen's goal was his first of the season.

ONE GOAL HAS BEEN THE DIFFERENCE

Five of the Condors first seven games this season have been decided be one goal. The team is 2-2-1 in such contests.

MAJICIAN

Viljami Marjala collected his fifth assist through seven games on Dineen's goal. He is still in search of his first AHL tally.

ROBY ADDS ON

Roby Jarventie has a point in each of the four games he has played this season (3g-3a).

SHOOT IT

Quinn Hutson leads the Condors with 21 shots this season. He scored his second goal of the year on Tuesday in Colorado.

POWERING THROUGH

Despite a streak of six consecutive games with a power play goal ending on Wednesday, the Condors are fifth at 24.1% on the man advantage, converting on 7/29 chances so far this season.

NEAR THE TOP

Rem Pitlick has points in five of seven games this season and leads the Condors with nine points (2g-7a) overall. He is t-11th in the league scoring race early on.

TOMMER TURNS IN A SOLID START

Matt Tomkins was solid between the pipes for the Condors on Wednesday, stopping 28 of 30. He has turned aside 51 of his last 54 shots (.944 save percentage).

BERTA BOYS

The Condors roster features three players who hail from the Province of Alberta: Tomkins, James Hamblin, and Luke Prokop. who are all from the Edmonton area.

DEPTH TESTED

Hamblin, who leads the Condors with four goals, is not expected to play this weekend after leaving Wednesday's game with a lower-body injury.

FIRST OF EIGHT

The Condors and Wranglers will play a total of eight times this season. Last year, Bakersfield was 2-1-1 in four matchups, but just 7-12-1 against Calgary since the Wranglers came into existence.

CALGARY ON A RUN

The Wranglers are unbeaten in five games (3-0-2) collecting eight of a possible 10 points. Rookie Matvei Gridin is third among first-year players with eight points (3g-5a) in six games. Calgary is the fourth most penalized team in the league at 17 minutes a night.

CONDORS @ WRANGLERS

PUCK DROP: 12 p.m.

Scotiabank Saddledome; Calgary, Alberta, Canada

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

