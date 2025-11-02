P-Bruins Blanked by Checkers for First Loss of Season

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were blanked by the Hershey Bears 2-0 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. This was Providence's first loss of the season. Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 27 shots.

How It Happened

While on the power play, Ryan Chesley's slap shot from the right point found the upper left corner of the net, giving Hershey a 1-0 lead with 7:55 remaining in the first period.

Matt Strome scored on the empty net with 49 seconds to play.

Stats

The P-Bruins' franchise best start to a season ends at 7-1-0-0.

Zajicek stopped 27 of 28 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.

The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, November 2 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

