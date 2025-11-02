P-Bruins Blanked by Checkers for First Loss of Season
Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were blanked by the Hershey Bears 2-0 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. This was Providence's first loss of the season. Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 27 shots.
How It Happened
While on the power play, Ryan Chesley's slap shot from the right point found the upper left corner of the net, giving Hershey a 1-0 lead with 7:55 remaining in the first period.
Matt Strome scored on the empty net with 49 seconds to play.
Stats
The P-Bruins' franchise best start to a season ends at 7-1-0-0.
Zajicek stopped 27 of 28 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.
The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, November 2 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
