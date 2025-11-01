Preview: Phantoms at Wolf Pack, Game 10

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







TONIGHT - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (5-3-1) will have the witches' brooms out as they look for a Halloween Weekend sweep of their two-game series at the Hartford Wolf Pack (3-4-1), AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. Lehigh Valley took a thrilling Game 1 of the series in overtime rallying from a two-goal deficit to do it.

This is Game 4 of a five-game road trip for the Phantoms who are also most of the way through a busy stretch of eight out of nine away from PPL Center. Lehigh Valley has a 3-2-1 mark on the road while Hartford's record at home is 2-2-1. This is Game 2 out of 6 in the season series between the Atlantic Division foes. The Phantoms went 3-1-2 against Hartford last year.

Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for tonight's game at www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

LAST TIME - The Phantoms rallied from behind for an exciting 4-3 comeback win at the Hartford Wolf Pack on Lane Pederson's winning strike in overtime. Things that went bump in the night included Alex Bump who had a goal and an assist including the setup for Lane Pederson's overtime strike. The Phantoms had trailed by scores of 2-0 and 3-1. Tucker Robertson (2nd) had a goal and an assist to spark the comeback effort while Carl Grundstrom landed the tying power-play goal early in the third period as he celebrated his milestone 400th career pro game. Carter Berger had a pair of helpers for his first career AHL points. And Christian Kyrou recorded an assist on Grundstrom's tying tally to secure a point in his Lehigh Valley debut. Carson Bjarnason (2-1-1) stabbed and slashed his way to a strong 30-save performance while keeping the Phantoms within striking distance as they found their legs and slowly built momentum.

TRANSACTIONS -

10/30/25 Del Aleksei Kolosov (G) - Recalled to PHI

10/30/25 Add Yaniv Perets (G) - Recalled by LV from Reading

10/30/25 Del Samu Tuomaala (F) - Traded to TEX

10/30/25 Add Christian Kyrou (D) - Acquired in Trade with TEX

10/30/25 Add Vincent Sevigny (D) - Signed to PTO (from Reading)

10/31/25 Del Ben Meehan (D) - Loaned to Reading

10/31/25 Del Jacob Gaucher (F) - Recalled to PHI

10/31/25 Add Emil Andrae (D) - Returned by PHI to LV

11/1/25 Del Artem Guryev (D) - Loaned to Reading

SO LONG, SAMU - The Philadelphia Flyers have traded forward Samu Tuomaala in exchange for defenseman Christian Kyrou of the Dallas Stars. Tuomaala, 22, heads to the Texas Stars after 120 career games with the Phantoms. He scored 26-49-75 in his career with the Orange and Black and represented the Phantoms at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose when he scored 15-28-43 in his rookie campaign. Good luck, Samu!

WELCOME KYROU - Christian Kyrou, 22, made his Phantoms debut on Friday and recorded an assist on the tying goal in Lehigh Valley's exciting comeback rally at Hartford. Kyrou was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 98 career AHL games with the Texas Stars scoring 12-27-39 in parts of three seasons. In 2023-24, he ranked second among Texas blueliners in scoring (8-15-23). The 5-foot-11 righty-shooter has played in four games with Texas so far this season. The Toronto, ON native played parts of three seasons in the OHL with the Erie Otters and Sarnia Sting. He is also the younger brother of Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues.

KOLOSOV MOVES UP - Goaltender Aleksei Kolosov was recalled by the Philadelphia Flyers after goaltender Samuel Ersson was placed on the I.R. Kolosov, 23, has thrived with the Phantoms in his second pro season in North America going 3-2-0, 2.60, .918. He recorded his first career AHL shutout on October 17 with a 35-save gem at the Cleveland Monsters.

GAUCHER HEADS UP, ANDRAE RETURNS - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Jacob Gaucher and have returned defenseman Emil Andrae to the Phantoms. Gaucher is a right-handed center who has played in eight games with the Phantoms this season recording one goal with one assist. He tied Alexis Gendron for the team-lead in goals last season with 20 scoring 20-18-38 in total. He signed an NHL contract with the Flyers on December 12, 2024 and made his NHL debut on February 2, 2025 against the Colorado Avalanche in the first of four games with the big club. He has played in 137 career games with the Phantoms over parts of three seasons scoring 29-27-56. Andrae has played in six games with the Phantoms this season recording a team-leading five assists and has also played in two games for the Flyers. The Flyers' second-round selection in 2020 has played in 102 career games with the Phantoms scoring 10-49-59 and has also played in 48 career games with the Flyers scoring 1-6-7 including 42 games with Philadelphia last year.

MILESTONES -

- Zayde Wisdom, 198 games with Phantoms

- Carl Grundstrom, 400th pro game OCt 31, 2025 LV at HFD

- Garrett Wilson, 893 pro games

- Garrett Wilson, 295 games with Phantoms

HALLOWEEN IN HARTFORD! - Hartford (3-4-1) is trying to get it going for second-year head coach Grant Potulny and has gone 3-1-1 after beginning the season at 0-4-0. First-rounder Gabe Perrault (4-4-8) is their leading scorer. The son of former NHL'er Yanic Perrault was the #23 overall pick in the 2023 Draft lit it up at Boston College last year scoring 16-32-48 in 36 games. He also scored 3-7-10 in back-to-back World Juniors Championships winning consecutive Gold Medals for the USA.

20-year-old Carey Terrence was an Anaheim second-rounder from the Erie Otters of the OHL who was acquired in June in the Chris Kreider deal. Veteran Trey Fix-Wolansky (3-1-4) joins Hartford after becoming the all-time leading goal-scorer in Cleveland Monsters history with 112 goals including back-to-back 26-goal seasons. Defenseman Derrick Pouliot (0-3-3) was second in AHL defenseman scoring last year registering 7-46-53 with Syracuse. Goaltender Dylan Garand (3-3-0, 2.55, .908) enters his fourth season with the Pack. The Phantoms went 3-1-2 against Hartford last season.

SCORING LEADERS

Lehigh Valley

Tucker Roberts 2-4-6

Karsen Dorwart 3-2-5

Anthony Richard 2-3-5

Garrett Wilson 1-4-5

Emil Andrae 0-5-5

Hartford

Gabe Perrault 4-4-8

Bryce McConnell-Barker 3-2-5

Trey Fix-Wolansky 3-1-4

Justin Dowling 2-2-4

Jackson Dorrington 0-4-4

SPECIAL TEAMS

LV PP 22.0% 10th / PK 76.7%, 24th

HFD PP 13.0%, 25th / PK 91.2%, 3rd

UP NEXT - The Phantoms will play the finale of their five-game road-trip on Wednesday, November 5 at the Bridgeport Islanders. Lehigh Valley is back at PPL Center on Saturday, November 8 against the Toronto Marlies on Phantoms Ballcap Night presented by Service Electric Network and also including a Postgame Skate with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.







American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.