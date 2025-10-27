P-Bruins Defeat Islanders, Earn Sixth Straight Victory

Published on October 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Islanders 4-1 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion to earn their sixth straight victory to open the season. Forward Georgii Merkulov scored twice, while Matej Blumel posted two assists. Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 23 shots to earn his third victory of the season.

How It Happened

Travis Mitchell fired a wrist shot from the left point that beat the goaltender on the glove side, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 17:08 remaining in the second period.

While on the power play, Matthew Poitras fed the puck to Merkulov cutting down the slot, where he zipped a shot inside the left post, tying the game at 1-1 with 12:32 to play in the second frame. Blumel received a secondary assist.

Patrick Brown 's wrist shot clanged the glass behind the net and banked out to the left post, where Harrison chipped in the rebound to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 8:26 to play in the second frame. Riley Tufte was credited with a secondary assist.

32 seconds into the third period, Merkulov located a rebound above the crease and flipped it into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 3-1. Blumel received an assist.

Brunet scored on the empty net from the length of the ice to make it 4-1 with 1:54 remaining. Billy Sweezey received an assist.

Stats

Tufte has points in his last four games and ten points in that span.

Brown has points in five straight contests with eight total in that span.

Merkulov's tallies put him in sole second place on the all-time Providence Bruins scoring list with 188 total points.

Zajicek stopped 23 of 24 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.

The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, October 29 at Mohegan Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.