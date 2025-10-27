Wranglers Top Firebirds 4-3

Published on October 26, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers skated to a 4-3 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome to split their double-header series.

The victory was powered by a pair of goals from Sam Morton and Hunter Brzustewicz, with Dryden Hunt factoring in on two of the team's tallies.

The Wranglers wasted no time getting on the board, as Morton opened the scoring early in the first with a pinpoint strike from the right circle off a perfect feed from Hunt.

In the second period, Brzustewicz doubled the lead, jumping into the slot to bury another setup from Hunt.

The Firebirds clawed one back when Carson Rehkopf slipped a shot past Ivan Prosvetov, cutting the lead in half heading into the third.

Coachella Valley drew level early in the final frame, with Lukas Dragicevic firing home the equalizer.

But Morton restored the Wranglers' advantage moments later, once again finishing off a slick passing play from Matvei Gridin.

Brzustewicz then got the empty-netter to secure the Wranglers their two points.

Oscar Fisker Molgaard added a late goal for the Firebirds.

Stat Pack

Matvei Gridin has seven points in four games, moving him up to second across the league's rookies in points.

Hunter Brzustewicz leads the Wranglers Defencemen in points (6)

Tonight's win is the Wranglers first regulation win in the season







