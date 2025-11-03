Senators Split Light Week with New York State Rivals

Belleville Senators celebrate a goal vs. the Rochester Americans

BELLEVILLE, ON - It was a light week of games for the Belleville Senators, as they hosted the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) at CAA Arena last Wednesday, then visited the Syracuse Crunch for the first time on Saturday. Belleville fell on home ice against the Amerks, but then scored a season-high seven goals in Syracuse to earn a win on the weekend.

Here's a breakdown of those results, as Belleville prepares for its first three-in-three set of the season coming up this weekend.

Wednesday, October 29, 2025: Belleville Senators - 1 vs Rochester Americans - 4Ã¯Â»Â¿

The Belleville Senators' first win streak of the season ended at three games, after the Sens dropped a 4-1 decision at home to the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night. Phil Daoust scored Belleville's only goal, his first of the season, while Hunter Shepard stopped 35 of 39 shots he faced.

Saturday, November 1, 2025: Belleville Senators - 7 @ Syracuse Crunch - 4

The Belleville Senators did something last Saturday night that no AHL team had done yet this season - score a goal in Syracuse. In fact, the Sens went on to score seven goals, en route to a 7-4 victory over the Crunch. Wyatt Bongiovanni scored twice for Belleville, while Arthur Kaliyev, Xavier Bourgault, Lassi Thomson, Jorian Donovan and Hayden Hodgson also scored. Leevi Merilainen stopped a season-high 38 shots (on 42 against) to earn the win in net.

Recent Transactions

Nov.1/25: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - DELTE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Nov.1/25: #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Nov.1/25: #12 Danny Katic (F) - DELETE - Returned on loan to Allen (ECHL)

Nov.2/25: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Nov.2/25: #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders

Points: 11 (T-4th in AHL)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C) (1 G + 10 A)

Goals: 5 (T-4th in AHL)

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni (RW)

Assists: 10 (2nd in AHL)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Power Play Goals: 2 (T-3rd in AHL)

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni (RW)

Plus/Minus: +4

#16 Tyler Boucher

Penalty Minutes: 28 (T-6th in AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson

Goals Against Average: 3.02

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Save Percentage: .906

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Wins: 2

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week

The Senators are off until this coming Friday, when they'll begin their first stretch of three games in three nights this season, visiting the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils). Belleville returns to CAA Arena this Saturday, November 8, for Bay of Quinte Night against the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers), and then hosts the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Sunday's game is another opportunity to take advantage of the "Belly's Sunday Brunch" ticket add-on as well.

Ticket Info

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

